WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Port City United has opened a 24/7 call center to connect the community with local resources. “Our staff knows this community. We know the service providers in our area and what they can do. Our goal is to make sure those who call us know they’ve reached out to a confidential place where they can get connected to the help they need quickly,” said PCU Connect supervisor Rashad Gattison in the announcement.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 5 HOURS AGO