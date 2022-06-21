Riverside County to receive $103M state grant for mental illness & substance abuse services
Riverside County will receive more than $100 million in state grants to help provide services and housing options to those with severe mental illness or substance abuse problems, Gov. Newsom's office announced on Monday.
A total of $518.5 million in grants was awarded to several counties to provide treatment beds for more than 1,000 people at a time, plus behavioral health services for many more.
It's part of a $2.2 billion effort to expand mental health housing and services across California, especially for people experiencing homelessness.
Newsom announced the latest grants during a meeting with families who have loved ones dealing with serious mental illness, many of whom have been homeless.
“The crisis on our streets is at a breaking point. Too many Californians are struggling with mental illness and substance abuse, and many of them end up on our streets. We need to change the way we deliver help to those who need it, and these grants are an important step in changing our approach to homelessness and serious mental illness,” Governor Newsom said. “California won’t look away from any longer; we’re helping our fellow Californians now. That’s the California Way.”
Riverside County will receive the second-highest amount in funding, $103,181,728, second only behind Los Angeles County.
- Alameda County – $18,405,122
- El Dorado County – $2,852,182
- Humboldt County – $4,170,560
- Kern County – $3,138,065
- Los Angeles County – $155,172,811
- Madera County – $2,035,512
- Mendocino County – $7,711,800
- Monterey County – $3,558,670
- Nevada County – $4,458,799
- Orange County – $10,000,000
- Placer County – $6,519,015
- Riverside County – $103,181,728
- Sacramento County – $30,553,889
- San Diego County – $30,874,411
- San Francisco County – $6,750,000
- Santa Barbara County – $2,914,224
- Santa Clara County – $54,074,660
- Solano County – $14,332,411
- Sonoma County – $9,751,915
- Stanislaus County – $33,369,900
- Yolo County – $12,500,000
The awards announced will be delivered through the Department of Health Care Services (DHCS) Behavioral Health Continuum Infrastructure Program (BHCIP) Round 3: Launch Ready grants.
In all, $2.2 billion was provided by the Legislature and the Governor to construct, acquire, and expand behavioral health facilities and community-based care options while investing in mobile crisis infrastructure.
