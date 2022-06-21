Riverside County to receive $103M state grant for mental illness & substance abuse services

Riverside County will receive more than $100 million in state grants to help provide services and housing options to those with severe mental illness or substance abuse problems, Gov. Newsom's office announced on Monday.

A total of $518.5 million in grants was awarded to several counties to provide treatment beds for more than 1,000 people at a time, plus behavioral health services for many more.

It's part of a $2.2 billion effort to expand mental health housing and services across California, especially for people experiencing homelessness.

Newsom announced the latest grants during a meeting with families who have loved ones dealing with serious mental illness, many of whom have been homeless.

“The crisis on our streets is at a breaking point. Too many Californians are struggling with mental illness and substance abuse, and many of them end up on our streets. We need to change the way we deliver help to those who need it, and these grants are an important step in changing our approach to homelessness and serious mental illness,” Governor Newsom said. “California won’t look away from any longer; we’re helping our fellow Californians now. That’s the California Way.”

Riverside County will receive the second-highest amount in funding, $103,181,728, second only behind Los Angeles County.

Alameda County – $18,405,122

El Dorado County – $2,852,182

Humboldt County – $4,170,560

Kern County – $3,138,065

Los Angeles County – $155,172,811

Madera County – $2,035,512

Mendocino County – $7,711,800

Monterey County – $3,558,670

Nevada County – $4,458,799

Orange County – $10,000,000

Placer County – $6,519,015

Riverside County – $103,181,728

Sacramento County – $30,553,889

San Diego County – $30,874,411

San Francisco County – $6,750,000

Santa Barbara County – $2,914,224

Santa Clara County – $54,074,660

Solano County – $14,332,411

Sonoma County – $9,751,915

Stanislaus County – $33,369,900

Yolo County – $12,500,000

The awards announced will be delivered through the Department of Health Care Services (DHCS) Behavioral Health Continuum Infrastructure Program (BHCIP) Round 3: Launch Ready grants.

In all, $2.2 billion was provided by the Legislature and the Governor to construct, acquire, and expand behavioral health facilities and community-based care options while investing in mobile crisis infrastructure.

