ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

Riverside County to receive $103M state grant for mental illness & substance abuse services

By Jesus Reyes
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p0iHj_0gGnzO8v00

Riverside County will receive more than $100 million in state grants to help provide services and housing options to those with severe mental illness or substance abuse problems, Gov. Newsom's office announced on Monday.

A total of $518.5 million in grants was awarded to several counties to provide treatment beds for more than 1,000 people at a time, plus behavioral health services for many more.

It's part of a $2.2 billion effort to expand mental health housing and services across California, especially for people experiencing homelessness.

Newsom announced the latest grants during a meeting with families who have loved ones dealing with serious mental illness, many of whom have been homeless.

“The crisis on our streets is at a breaking point. Too many Californians are struggling with mental illness and substance abuse, and many of them end up on our streets. We need to change the way we deliver help to those who need it, and these grants are an important step in changing our approach to homelessness and serious mental illness,” Governor Newsom said. “California won’t look away from any longer; we’re helping our fellow Californians now. That’s the California Way.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ses8G_0gGnzO8v00

Riverside County will receive the second-highest amount in funding, $103,181,728, second only behind Los Angeles County.

  • Alameda County – $18,405,122
  • El Dorado County – $2,852,182
  • Humboldt County – $4,170,560
  • Kern County – $3,138,065
  • Los Angeles County – $155,172,811
  • Madera County – $2,035,512
  • Mendocino County – $7,711,800
  • Monterey County – $3,558,670
  • Nevada County – $4,458,799
  • Orange County – $10,000,000
  • Placer County – $6,519,015
  • Riverside County – $103,181,728
  • Sacramento County – $30,553,889
  • San Diego County – $30,874,411
  • San Francisco County – $6,750,000
  • Santa Barbara County – $2,914,224
  • Santa Clara County – $54,074,660
  • Solano County – $14,332,411
  • Sonoma County – $9,751,915
  • Stanislaus County – $33,369,900
  • Yolo County – $12,500,000

The awards announced will be delivered through the Department of Health Care Services (DHCS) Behavioral Health Continuum Infrastructure Program (BHCIP) Round 3: Launch Ready grants.

In all, $2.2 billion was provided by the Legislature and the Governor to construct, acquire, and expand behavioral health facilities and community-based care options while investing in mobile crisis infrastructure.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.

The post Riverside County to receive $103M state grant for mental illness & substance abuse services appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 6

Related
KESQ News Channel 3

Supervisors approve $7 million for first phase of plan to relocate Oasis Mobile Home Park residents

The Riverside County Board of Supervisors approved funding for the first phase of a plan for affordable housing for residents of the hazard-plagued Oasis Mobile Home Park near Thermal. The board approved the allocation of $7 million for phase 1 of the Oasis Villas Apartments. Officials said the complex will create new affordable and safe The post Supervisors approve $7 million for first phase of plan to relocate Oasis Mobile Home Park residents appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

$76 million awarded to build behavioral health campus in Coachella

The Riverside University Health System today announced the county has received a conditional $76 million award from the state to build a behavioral health campus in Coachella. It's a "once in a generation opportunity to build the facilities needed in Riverside County for those with behavioral health needs," RUHS Behavioral Health Department Director Dr. Matthew Chang said in a statement.
COACHELLA, CA
citypridemagazine.com

Inflation Worries Grow as Cal Legislature Approves State Budget

Aldon Thomas Stiles and Edward Henderson | California Black Media. Diane Lanette Barkum is an in-home care provider and mom of three. She commutes about 40 minutes every workday between the Riverside County cities of Lake Elsinore, where she lives, and Moreno Valley, where her job is. Over the last...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Riverside County, CA
Riverside County, CA
Government
City
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
orangecountytribune.com

New cases down, deaths up

Confirmed new cases of coronavirus in Orange County are down in Tuesday’s report from the county health care agency. That result tracks with statewide and national counts. The New York Times reports that – over a 14-day period – new cases have declined by 3 percent across the U.S., although deaths have risen by 17 percent. In California, new cases are down by 17 percent and deaths down 20 percent, reports Los Angeles Times.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

CSUSB receives $2.3 million grant to help students who are migrant farmworkers stay in school

Cal State San Bernardino was awarded a $2.3 million federal grant to help students, who are migrant/seasonal farm workers or the children of migrant/seasonal farm workers, stay in school during their first year of college and continue into their second year of higher education. The College Assistance Migrant Program (CAMP) grant from the U.S. Department The post CSUSB receives $2.3 million grant to help students who are migrant farmworkers stay in school appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
CBS LA

COVID hospitalizations continue to move LA County closer to indoor mask mandate

COVID hospitalizations continue to move Los Angeles County closer to an indoor mask mandate. The county reported an increase Saturday of 639 patients in hospitals for the coronavirus. In Orange County, there were 178 patents in Orange County for COVID, and in Riverside County, there were 99 patients hospitalized for COVID. On Saturday, CDC advisors voted to recommend Pfizer and Moderna shots for infants as young as six months old. Experts say the protection outweighs the risk. "I feel comfortable in saying that vaccinating will be a net benefit," Dr. Oliver Brooks from the CDC Advisory Committee said. LA County is expected to give out the vaccines as early as Tuesday. 
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
iheart.com

Native Tribes Receive Grant to Preserve Important Part of their Culture

SAN DIEGO - Five Native American tribes in California are set to receive more than $1 Million dollars in federal funding to help preserve their tribal language. Those tribes include the Manzanita Band of the Kumeyaay Nation and the Pala Band of Mission Indians in San Diego County, which are set to receive a combined $300,000. The San Diego Union-Tribune reports the funding will help pay for native language teachers and resources like flash cards.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Illness#Substance Abuse#Legislature#Californians#El Dorado County
KVCR NEWS

Coming next year to Riverside: a one-stop shop for Inland Empire homeless residents

Project Legacy is being built in Downtown Riverside by the non-profit TruEvolution. When complete, the facility will offer 48 beds in five houses. "In the center of the campus is a 5,000 square foot commercial building, that is going to be not only our headquarters but where we are going to provide all of our social and clinical services," said TruEvolution CEO Gabriel Maldonado.
RIVERSIDE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Thousands of SCE customers temporarily left without power in Cathedral City

A power outage in Cathedral City left more 7,600 customers without power at one point Wednesday afternoon, according to Southern California Edison. Power was back to all but five customers by 5:30 p.m. The outage also affected businesses in the area of Vista Chino and Landau, including a CVS pharmacy. There is no word on The post Thousands of SCE customers temporarily left without power in Cathedral City appeared first on KESQ.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Update: Nicholas Ron Jr. sentenced for murder of Trevon Perry

Ron has been sentenced to 28 years to life in prison. – San Luis Obispo County District attorney Dan Dow announced this week that Nicholas Christopher Ron, Jr., 25, has been sentenced to 28 years to life in prison for the March 15, 2020, first-degree premeditated murder of Trevon Perry, 27. Ron also admitted that he personally used a firearm in the commission of the murder.
PASO ROBLES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Homeless
KESQ News Channel 3

Local first responders continue to battle fentanyl epidemic as overdoses rise

Fentanyl overdoses continue to be a growing problem in Riverside County. “Over time, and they just seem to be increasing year over year. I think we're looking at probably four to 500 deaths this year. It looks like I think is what we're on pace for,” said John Hall, Public Information Officer for the Riverside The post Local first responders continue to battle fentanyl epidemic as overdoses rise appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Gasoline goodwill: Orange County man pays for strangers' gas

After running out of gas twice in the past couple of weeks, Bob Morgan rolled into the Shell gas station in Rancho Santa Margarita Tuesday on fumes hoping for some help. Luckily, before running out of gas for the third time Morgan found a Facebook post from a man offering to give out free gas. "I just happened to come across his post," said Morgan. "I was like I ran out of gas two days in a row — literally the car stalled. This was perfect."The man behind the post, Orange County resident and Texas transplant Ray Walter, wanted to give the...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Fourth Of July Shows Start This Weekend In Riverside County

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – Fourth of July fireworks shows, parades and other celebrations in Riverside County will get underway more than a week ahead of America’s 246th birthday, with several extravaganzas slated for this weekend. On Saturday, the city of Murrieta will be combining pre-Independence Day festivities with a...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Kids under 5 qualify for COVID vaccine: Doctor answers questions from parents

Children under 5 are now the newest group to qualify for the COVID-19 vaccine. While some parents have been eager for the chance to vaccinate their young children, others still have questions before they decide to do so. MORE: Local parents react to CDC recommendation of COVID-19 vaccine for children under 5 Katie Reis has The post Kids under 5 qualify for COVID vaccine: Doctor answers questions from parents appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
16K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy