Houston, TX

Local home sales continue steady decline

By Landan Kuhlmann
theleadernews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a brief uptick in home sales in several local zip codes last month, area markets saw the continuation of a months-long trend that has seen sales continue to decline both locally and throughout the Houston region, according to the most recent data from the Houston Association of Realtors....

