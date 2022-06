The decision by swimming’s world governing body Fina to ban transgender athletes from male and female competitions has put other sports’ policies in sharp perspective.The International Olympic Committee has indicated it will allow each sport to set its own rules with regard to gender inclusion, and would not be drawn on the prospect of introducing a new “open” category at the Games.Here we sum up the current stances of various international and national governing bodies.SwimmingThe sport’s international governing body Fina has effectively barred transgender athletes from competing in women’s events by deeming them ineligible if they have been through...

