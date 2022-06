In this edition of San Jose Sharks News & Rumors, David Pastrnak has recently been suggested as a player who could be moved this summer, and the Sharks are one of several teams who may be interested in acquiring him. Meanwhile, Evander Kane could potentially be rejoining the organization depending on how his pending grievance hearing works out. In other news, another potential general manager replacement for Doug Wilson has been suggested in Scott Nichol. Last but not least, the San Jose Barracuda of the American Hockey League (AHL) announced on Tuesday that they have signed defenceman Montana Onyebuchi to a one-year contract.

