ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Cancellation deadline extended for LA homeowners of three failed insurance companies

By Kenny Kuhn
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wb6qL_0gGnwgNA00

Homeowners holding insurance policies with failed insurance companies Lighthouse Excalibur, Maison, and Southern Fidelity now have more time to find another insurance company.

Following the damage done by Hurricane Ida and the past two hurricane seasons, the companies are unable to pay off their debts to more than 80,000 policyholders in Louisiana.

Now, Louisiana Insurance Commissioner, Jim Donelon announces that the policy cancellation date for policyholders has been extended to June 30.

Lighthouse Excalibur and Maison policies will be canceled on June 30. Southern Fidelity policies will be canceled on July 15 according to Commissioner Donelon.

This comes after the Louisiana Department of Insurance took action to secure additional reinsurance for those policyholders through the end of June.

The change was made to provide more time for Louisiana insurance agents to help policyholders find new coverage.

“Policyholders whose insurance policy is canceled will be covered by Citizens for claims occurring between their cancellation date and the date their agent binds a new policy with Citizens if that date is no later than 60 days following the original policy’s cancellation. This extension does not affect policyholders who find a new policy with an insurer other than Citizens,” said Donelon.

He adds, “With this change, Citizens will effectively provide coverage for Lighthouse Excalibur and Maison policyholders from June 30 through August 28, and for Southern Fidelity policyholders from July 15 through September 13, as long as agents place policies with Citizens by the 60-day deadline and it is a risk that meets Citizens guidelines.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Business
State
Louisiana State
brproud.com

Louisiana issue funds for housing assistance, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Office of Community Development has dispersed over $100 million in federal housing assistance to over 20,000 Louisiana residents through the Louisiana Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP). The program focuses on paying rent that’s past due and utility costs from April 2020. It...
LOUISIANA STATE
L'Observateur

State Distributes More Than $100 Million in Pandemic Housing Assistance to 20,000+ Louisiana Residents: Funds Still Available; Apply Now

The Louisiana Office of Community Development has distributed more than $100 million in federal housing assistance to more than 20,000 residents through the Louisiana Emergency Rental Assistance Program, a federally funded COVID-19 relief program. Funds are still available for eligible residents who apply now. The program focuses on paying past-due...
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Donelon
West Side Journal

Historic signing between Louisiana and Nova Scotia

Common ancestry and a desire to preserve and promote the French language and Acadian culture through collaborations, combined with an opportunity to promote economic growth and business development, brought Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser, the Council for the Development of French in Louisiana (CODOFIL), and delegates from the Province of Nova Scotia, Canada, together to sign a Memorandum of Understanding. The ceremonial signing took place at Capitol Park Museum in Baton Rouge. Lieutenant Governor Nungesser welcomed the Honorable Colton LeBlanc, Minister of Acadian Affairs and Francophonie for the Province of Nova Scotia, to Louisiana for this historic collaboration.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance Policies#Insurance Coverage#Insurance Policy#Insurance Agents#Lighthouse Excalibur#Southern Fidelity#Louisiana Insurance#Citizens
NBC4 Columbus

AEP Ohio expands bill assistance program due to recent storms

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — AEP customers in Ohio could get some financial help on their electric bills after the company announced an expansion of its bill assistance program.   AEP released Tuesday the expansion of the “Neighbor to Neighbor” program due to recent severe storms. A new application window for the program, which is normally […]
COLUMBUS, OH
deltanews.tv

New Mississippi laws take effect July 1

Several new laws take effect in Mississippi with the beginning of a new month. - The state's 7.32 billion dollar budget, up 9% from the last. - Education/Teacher Pay MAEP funding gets 83.2 Million increase. Teachers get minimum $41,638. - Mississippi will begin gradually reducing income taxes beginning with a...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Insurance
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
brproud.com

These 10 state agencies are hiring in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Jobseekers in search of a capital area position with the state of Louisiana have a few options this summer. The state is currently looking to hire teachers, maintenance/repair workers, horticultural attendants, office managers, paralegals, and more. The following ten state agencies are reportedly searching...
BATON ROUGE, LA
vandaliaradio.com

Gov Pritzker touts tax rebates in face of high gas prices and inflation

Record inflation and energy prices may fuel what some see as a possible “red wave” come November, but there’s still a June 28 primary to get through in Illinois. Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who faces a Democratic primary from Beverly Miles, was asked whether Democrats may be held responsible by voters at the ballot box for a possible recession. He touted tax rebates approved for the budget that starts next month.
ILLINOIS STATE
104.5 The Team

Upstate Recall Alert! Did You Buy Pills With “Risk Of Poisoning”?

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued a recall for 137,300 bottles of over-the-counter pain medication that may have been sold here in Upstate New York. Until 1970, accidental self-poisonings were the leading cause of injury and death to kids five and younger. Children kept easily accessing medicine without any additional safety measures in place besides assuming parents would keep their prescriptions locked away.
HEALTH
Natchitoches Times

Bills Vetoed by Gov. Edwards

BATON ROUGE, La.— Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that he has vetoed the following bills from the 2022 Regular Legislative Session. HB 35 would require the Secretary of State to conduct a supplemental annual canvas of voters, which is simply unnecessary and would make it easier to remove eligible voters from the rolls.
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
17K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy