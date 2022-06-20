ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

NASA fuels moon rocket for 1st time in countdown rehearsal

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hOsAE_0gGnwebi00

NASA fueled its huge moon rocket for the first time Monday and went ahead with a critical countdown test despite a fuel line leak.

This was NASA’s fourth crack at the all-important dress rehearsal, the last major milestone before the moon rocket’s long-awaited launch debut.

The previous attempts in April were thwarted by a fuel leak, as well as stuck valves and other technical issues.

Another leak — this time in an external fuel line — almost curtailed Monday's test at Kennedy Space Center. But NASA managers decided to do the countdown test anyway.

Launch director Charlie Blackwell-Thompson said they pushed ahead to see “how the team performed, how the hardware performed, and they both performed very well."

Engineers wanted to get all the way down to the 9-second mark — just short of engine firing — to validate all the systems and procedures. But it cut off at 29 seconds. NASA spokesman Derrol Nail said it wasn't immediately known why the countdown stopped.

Earlier, nearly 1 million gallons of super-cold liquid hydrogen and oxygen were loaded into the 322-foot (98-meter) rocket known as the Space Launch System, or SLS.

The testing delays have pushed the actual launch — with an empty Orion capsule flying around the moon and back — to the end of August at the earliest. This test flight is crucial before astronauts climb aboard.

Blackwell-Thompson said it was too early to say what NASA's next step might be.

The second SLS flight, planned for 2024, would send a crew around the moon and back. The third mission — no earlier than 2025 — would have astronauts actually landing on the moon.

Astronauts last walked on the moon in 1972 during NASA’s Apollo program. The new program is named Artemis, Apollo’s twin sister in Greek mythology.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

NASA Satellite Discovers Two Super-Earths Just 33 Light-Years Away

Here's your friendly reminder that our solar system is but a molecule of water in the universe's ocean. NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Satellite Survey, better known as TESS, has spotted a buzzing galactic neighborhood only 33 light-years away from our planet. It has a central star, a couple of planets circling that star, and according to the scientists behind this alternate reality discovery, there are at least two terrestrial, Earth-size worlds in the pack.
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

China's moon sample-return mission finds water evidence twice over

China's Chang'e 5 lunar landing and sampling mission found water on the moon both through on-site analysis and in materials delivered to Earth. The daring Chang'e 5 mission touched down on the moon in December 2020, drilling down for and scooping up the youngest lunar samples ever collected. Soon after, an ascent vehicle blasted off from the mission's landing site in Oceanus Procellarum (the Sea of Storms), and Chang'e 5's samples returned to Earth later in the month. Scientists have now revealed that the lander's spectral scan of the surface and analysis of the samples in laboratories on Earth both show the presence of water in the region.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moon#Rocket#Kennedy Space Center#The Space Launch System#Sls#Orion
Benzinga

A 'Potentially Hazardous' Asteroid Is Approaching Earth

A “potentially hazardous” XXL-sized asteroid traveling at approximately 30,000 miles per hour is expected to zoom by the Earth later this week — but unless it makes an unexpected left turn over Albuquerque, it is not expected to make contact with the planet. What Happened: According to...
ASTRONOMY
Digital Trends

NASA reveals crew for Starliner spacecraft’s first astronaut flight

NASA has named the two astronauts set to participate in the first crewed test flight of Boeing’s new Starliner spacecraft. The Crew Flight Test (CFT) mission will be piloted by Barry “Butch” Wilmore, a former Space Shuttle pilot and two-time visitor to the International Space Station (ISS). Alongside him will be Suni Williams, an experienced astronaut with two space missions under her belt. In 2007, Williams also became the first person to run a marathon in space when she jogged on the station’s treadmill for more than four hours. NASA astronaut and three-time space visitor Mike Fincke will train as a backup pilot for the mission.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Daily Mail

Voyager's long farewell: NASA will start shutting down instruments on two iconic spacecraft that have been travelling through space for over 44 YEARS – in a bid to extend their lives even longer

They have spent the best part of half a century travelling farther from Earth than any other man-made objects. But the two Voyager spacecraft are now entering their final phase, with NASA eyeing a potential timeline for their powering-down. Voyager 1 is currently 14.5 billion miles (23.3bn km) from Earth,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Space.com

NASA's Lucy mission adds 9th asteroid to its list of attractions

NASA's Lucy probe has gained a ninth asteroid destination for its 12-year mission. Lucy launched in October 2021 and is bound for the Trojan asteroids, which, thanks to the pull of Jupiter's immense gravity, ride in the gas giant's orbit ahead of and behind the behemoth. In 2027, Lucy will become the first human-made object to fly past one of these asteroids.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
scitechdaily.com

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx Spacecraft Observes Asteroid Bennu’s Boulder “Body Armor”

Asteroid Bennu’s boulder-covered surface gives it protection against small meteoroid impacts, according to observations of craters by NASA’s OSIRIS-REx (Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security-Regolith Explorer) spacecraft. OSIRIS-REx traveled to near-Earth asteroid Bennu and is bringing a small sample back to Earth for study. The mission launched on September 8, 2016, from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. The spacecraft reached Bennu in 2018 and will return a sample to Earth in 2023.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Interesting Engineering

NASA's Dream Chaser space plane could touch down in New Mexico's Spaceport America

NASA's Dream Chaser space plane may have scored another landing site for its future flights to space and back, according to a recent press release from Sierra Space. The spaceship manufacturer signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Spaceport America on Tuesday, which means the Dream Chaser could make landings at the New Mexico facility, once it completes its orbital trips.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Nasa starts shutting down Voyager after 50 years

Nasa has begun turning off the spacecraft Voyager’s systems, signalling the beginning of the end of the probe’s 50-year career.Voyager 1 and Voyager 2 – two identical probes – were launched in 1977 and travelled across interstellar space to the edge of the solar system, giving humanity its closest look at the moons of Jupiter and Saturn.Now, however, Nasa must start limiting the Voyagers’ processes in order to keep them operating until 2030.“We’re at 44 and a half years,” says Ralph McNutt, a physicist at the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory, told Scientific American. “So we’ve done 10...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Digital Trends

NASA to begin powering down Voyager probes this year

The Voyager probes, the most distant human-made objects in the universe, will soon begin the process of shutting down. The two probes built by NASA were launched in the 1970s, and their decades-old hardware is still operating — much to everyone’s astonishment — but their power levels are falling every year. Now, NASA will begin powering off parts of the probes’ systems to keep them going for as long as possible.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
19K+
Followers
68K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy