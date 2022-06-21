Newark officials rename park in honor of Harriet Tubman

Newark officials have renamed a city park in honor of Harriet Tubman.

Washington Park is now called Harriet Tubman Square. The American abolitionist, who was born into slavery, managed to escape and make her way back through the Underground Railroad more than 10 times to free others.

Harriet Tubman Square will serve as a historic attraction and honor other abolitionists who fought for the liberation of enslaved people.

“There's going to be information and education. It's not going to be something you can just look at. It's going to be something to engage,” says Newark Mayor Ras Baraka. “The experience is going to be incredible, probably one of a kind, definitely in the state of New Jersey and maybe in the country.”

The mayor says the Harriet Tubman monument will replace the old Christopher Columbus statue. The unveiling is set for the fall.