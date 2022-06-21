ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Two women injured in Wisconsin skydiving crash

By Nexstar Media Wire, Devin Willems
WDTN
WDTN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13KjWC_0gGnwTqb00

YORKVILLE, Wis. ( WFRV ) – Two women reportedly received life-threatening injuries after crashing while skydiving in Wisconsin.

The two women had been tandem skydiving at Skydive Midwest Skydiving Center in Yorkville, about 27 miles south of Milwaukee.

Their parachute deployed during descent, but the women lost control around 20 to 30 feet from the ground and crashed, according to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office .

Officials say the women – a 28-year-old woman from Racine and a 49-year-old woman from Chicago – suffered life-threatening injuries.

Mysterious bunker found in Michigan woods

Both were airlifted to local trauma centers.

Two witnesses told local news outlet WDJT that the women appeared to get caught in the wind as they were descending.

In tandem skydiving a participant attached to an instructor leap from a plane together. They can reach speeds of around 120 mph as they approach the earth.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN News

Police: Boy with autism, limited speech missing

CHICAGO — A 16-year-old boy with autism and limited speech capability is missing, according to Chicago police. Julian Figueroa was last seen Wednesday between 3:20 p.m. and 4 p.m. in the area of Madison and Central in Chicago. He may be wearing a black and red sweater, red shirt and a black hat. Figueroa is a […]
CHICAGO, IL
UPMATTERS

Two women airlifted following skydiving incident in Wisconsin

YORKVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Two women reportedly received life-threatening injuries after crashing while skydiving in Wisconsin. According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, on June 19 around 1:45 p.m., authorities were sent to a skydiving center for a rescue. Two people were tandem skydiving and had life-threatening injuries after crashing.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Lake Geneva boat propeller accident, man cut

LAKE GENEVA, Wis. - An Illinois man, 37, was taken to the hospital by helicopter after he was cut in a boat propeller accident on Geneva Lake Tuesday, June 21. Police said around 3 p.m., officers responded to the area of Big Foot Beach in Lake Geneva, where they learned a woman was trying to move a 2021 22’ Monterey inboard/outboard away from shore and another boat as the anchor wasn't holding.
LAKE GENEVA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
State
Michigan State
Racine County, WI
Crime & Safety
Milwaukee, WI
Crime & Safety
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Milwaukee, WI
Accidents
Racine County, WI
Sports
City
Racine, WI
Racine County, WI
Accidents
County
Racine County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
City
Milwaukee, WI
Daily Mail

Two women are critically injured in skydiving accident after they lost control and crashed to the ground from 30 feet in the air: 'When they landed we just heard a thud'

Two women were critically injured during a skydiving accident in Yorkville, Wisconsin. Racine County Sheriff's Office said the victims were a 28-year-old woman from Racine and a 49-year-old woman from Chicago. The women were tandem skydiving at the Skydive Midwest facility in Yorkville when the tragedy took place. Authorities said...
YORKVILLE, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

‘She is a strong woman’: Fundraiser started for family after woman dies, juvenile injured following house fire in Antioch

A fundraiser was started to help an Antioch family after a woman died and a juvenile was injured following a house fire Monday morning. Amanda Rauguth organized a GoFundMe for her mother, Melissa Muehlnickel, and her younger brother, Stephen, who were both injured after their house caught on fire in the 26300 block of West […] The post ‘She is a strong woman’: Fundraiser started for family after woman dies, juvenile injured following house fire in Antioch appeared first on Lake and McHenry County Scanner.
ANTIOCH, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skydive#Skydiving#Yorkville#Traffic Accident#Wfrv#Wdjt#The Associated Press#Nexstar Media Inc
WIFR

Multi-vehicle accident reported at Winnebago Corners, extent unknown

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - At least one tow truck and one semi-truck were involved in a crash at Winnebago Corners Wednesday evening. The accident happened around 6:45. The vehicles involved appeared to be heading eastbound on Route 20 when the tow truck ran into the semi. A witness says they heard the semi was stopped at the intersection of Route 20 and N. Winnebago Rd. when the tow truck ran into the semi, causing the semi to run into another vehicle.
WINNEBAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Condition improves for Joseph Kromelis, 'The Walking Man,' after he was set on fire last month

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Joseph Kromelis, known to many in Chicago "Walking Man," has seen his condition improve after being set on fire last month. Cook County Health confirmed that Kromelis' condition has been upgraded from critical to serious. No other information was available. Joseph Guardia, 27, is charged with aggravated arson and attempted murder in the attack on Kromelis in the early morning hours of Wednesday, May 25, on Lower Wabash Avenue near Trump Tower. In announcing the allegations against Guardia, Cook County prosecutors had said Kromelis was not expected to survive. At Guardia's bond hearing last month, Assistant Cook County State's...
COOK COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
wlip.com

Investigation Underway After Homicide in North Chicago

(North Chicago, IL) Police in North Chicago are looking into a shooting that left one person dead. Officials say the incident took place around 11:20 on Sunday night in the 11-hundred block of 10th Street. An unidentified 33-year-old North Chicago man was taken from the scene in critical condition, but died at the hospital a short time later. There is currently no known motive, nor have any arrests been announced. The shooting is being looked into by North Chicago Police and the Lake County Major Crime Task Force.
NORTH CHICAGO, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police: Amboy man shot dead on Sunday

AMBOY Ill. (WTVO) — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting death of a 21-year-old man in Amboy. Garrett R. Hicks was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound on Sunday morning, according to police. Deputies were dispatched to 73 E. Kellen Drive in Amboy, in response to a neighbor asking for help. […]
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Victim Trapped In/Under A Tractor In The Field

Boone FD # 3 and Capron Rescue were responding to the area of North Boone and Livingston. Initial reports are saying a male victim was caught in or under the tractor in the nearby field. Reports of a medical helicopter that was called to the scene, then canceled. You can...
ROCKFORD, IL
whporadio.com

ILLINOIS STATE POLICE MAKES ARREST FOR RECKLESS DRIVING

The Illinois State Police (ISP) is warning of a growing trend involving large groups of motorist, which has become a problem in Kankakee and Iroquois county. Participants of these groups are damaging roadways, driving recklessly and intimidating the public. Law enforcement has received numerous complaints about these large groups loitering at various large parking lots and ISP, along with local law enforcement, is making arrests for these driving behaviors.
IROQUOIS COUNTY, IL
wjol.com

Joliet Man Arrested by U.S. Marshals After Domestic Disturbance

A domestic disturbance from April led to the arrest of a 26-year-old Joliet man. It was on April 23rd at 9:30pm, Officers were called to the 100 block of Fourth Avenue for a report of a domestic disturbance. Officers learned that a female adult had allegedly been battered by her ex-boyfriend, Teveon Wallace. Police say that Wallace pushed the victim to the ground then attempted to pull her by her hair while she was still on the ground. He’s then accused of punching and kicking the victim multiple times.
JOLIET, IL
WDTN

WDTN

18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy