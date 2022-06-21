ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

NASA fuels moon rocket for 1st time in countdown rehearsal

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y778w_0gGnwPJh00

NASA fueled its huge moon rocket for the first time Monday and went ahead with a critical countdown test despite a fuel line leak.

This was NASA’s fourth crack at the all-important dress rehearsal, the last major milestone before the moon rocket’s long-awaited launch debut.

The previous attempts in April were thwarted by a fuel leak, as well as stuck valves and other technical issues.

Another leak — this time in an external fuel line — almost curtailed Monday's test at Kennedy Space Center . But NASA managers decided to do the countdown test anyway.

Launch director Charlie Blackwell-Thompson said they pushed ahead to see “how the team performed, how the hardware performed, and they both performed very well."

Engineers wanted to get all the way down to the 9-second mark — just short of engine firing — to validate all the systems and procedures. But it cut off at 29 seconds. NASA spokesman Derrol Nail said it wasn't immediately known why the countdown stopped.

Earlier, nearly 1 million gallons of super-cold liquid hydrogen and oxygen were loaded into the 322-foot (98-meter) rocket known as the Space Launch System, or SLS.

The testing delays have pushed the actual launch — with an empty Orion capsule flying around the moon and back — to the end of August at the earliest. This test flight is crucial before astronauts climb aboard.

Blackwell-Thompson said it was too early to say what NASA's next step might be.

The second SLS flight, planned for 2024, would send a crew around the moon and back. The third mission — no earlier than 2025 — would have astronauts actually landing on the moon.

Astronauts last walked on the moon in 1972 during NASA’s Apollo program. The new program is named Artemis , Apollo’s twin sister in Greek mythology.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Comments / 0

Related
Interesting Engineering

NASA is worried SpaceX's Starship could destroy its iconic launch pad 39A

Starship's road to launch has been one of soaring highs and dramatic explosions tempered by grinding regulatory procedures. SpaceX may have just received clearance from the Federal Aviation Administration to launch its fully reusable Starship rocket to orbit from Texas, but another regulatory hurdle could prevent it from reaching the ambitious launch goals set by CEO Elon Musk.
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
Space.com

NASA's Artemis 1 moon mission: Live updates

NASA's Artemis 1 moon mission will be the agency's first big step toward returning astronauts to the lunar surface. Formerly known as Exploration Mission 1 (EM-1), Artemis 1 will be the first test flight of the agency's new Space Launch System megarocket and the Orion crew capsule. The SLS rocket...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moon#Rocket#Kennedy Space Center#The Space Launch System#Sls#Orion
Reuters

SpaceX faces NASA hurdle for Starship backup launch pad

WASHINGTON, June 13 (Reuters) - NASA wants Elon Musk's SpaceX to ensure its plan to launch its next-generation Starship rocket from Florida would not put at risk nearby launch infrastructure critical to the International Space Station, a senior space agency official told Reuters. The new hurdle further complicates and could...
TEXAS STATE
Daily Mail

The 'Great Dying' that wiped 90% of life on Earth 252 million years ago was followed by 'a dramatic rebirth of life' where animals evolved to be faster and smarter, study reveals

The Great Dying, Earth's largest-ever mass extinction, wiped out 90 percent of life on Earth 250 million years ago, but this devastating period was followed by 'a dramatic rebirth of life' where animals evolved to be faster and smarter than their dead ancestors, according to a new study. A team...
WILDLIFE
Digital Trends

NASA reveals crew for Starliner spacecraft’s first astronaut flight

NASA has named the two astronauts set to participate in the first crewed test flight of Boeing’s new Starliner spacecraft. The Crew Flight Test (CFT) mission will be piloted by Barry “Butch” Wilmore, a former Space Shuttle pilot and two-time visitor to the International Space Station (ISS). Alongside him will be Suni Williams, an experienced astronaut with two space missions under her belt. In 2007, Williams also became the first person to run a marathon in space when she jogged on the station’s treadmill for more than four hours. NASA astronaut and three-time space visitor Mike Fincke will train as a backup pilot for the mission.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Space.com

SpaceX launches and lands 3rd rocket in 36 hours

Sunday morning's mission lofted a communications satellite for the company Globalstar. SpaceX just completed a remarkable spaceflight tripleheader. A two-stage Falcon 9 rocket launched from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Sunday (June 19) at 12:27 a.m. EDT (0427 GMT), carrying a communications satellite for the Louisiana-based company Globalstar to orbit.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

Voyager's long farewell: NASA will start shutting down instruments on two iconic spacecraft that have been travelling through space for over 44 YEARS – in a bid to extend their lives even longer

They have spent the best part of half a century travelling farther from Earth than any other man-made objects. But the two Voyager spacecraft are now entering their final phase, with NASA eyeing a potential timeline for their powering-down. Voyager 1 is currently 14.5 billion miles (23.3bn km) from Earth,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
24/7 Wall St.

Cities Destroyed By the USA in World War II

Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, Moscow has conducted a bombing campaign aimed at its neighbor’s civilian population. The world was shocked by the strategy, but targeting civilian sectors with artillery or terror bombing from the air is nothing new. Attacks on Spanish cities by German planes during the Spanish Civil War, for instance, immortalized […]
MILITARY
The Independent

The Independent

710K+
Followers
230K+
Post
335M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy