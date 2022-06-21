ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Tesla sued by former employees over unethical mass layoffs

By UK Time News
uktimenews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Tesla employees have filed a lawsuit against the American electric car company, alleging that its decision to carry out a “mass layoff” violated federal law because the company did not provide notice of the removals. jobs. The lawsuit was filed Sunday night in Texas by two...

www.uktimenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
protocol.com

Elon Musk makes Tesla layoffs official

Tesla is cutting about 10% of salaried workers, Elon Musk told employees on Friday. The Tesla CEO told fellow executives earlier that he had a "super bad feeling" about the economy and the company would need to lay off employees, Reuters reported. "Tesla will be reducing salaried headcount by 10%...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Business
State
Nevada State
City
Nevada, TX
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
SlashGear

The Reason Elon Musk Is Facing A $258 Billion Lawsuit

Elon Musk is currently being sued for more than he is worth after being accused of running a "pyramid scheme." A lawsuit claiming damages of $258 billion was filed against the world's richest man in Manhattan on June 16. Musk's current net worth, according to Forbes' "real-time billionaires" list, is $212.5 billion.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Layoffs#American#Reuters
electrek.co

Elon Musk moves Tesla layoff target from 10% to 3% of employees

Elon Musk has now moved the target for the new wave of layoffs at Tesla from 10% reduction of the workforce to 3% of employees. Earlier this month, we reported on Musk telling Tesla executives in an email that they need to cut 10% of the workforce and pause hiring due to having a “super-bad feeling” about the economy.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Tesla
The Verge

Tesla accused of violating federal law over ‘mass layoffs’ at Gigafactory

Two former Tesla employees have filed a lawsuit claiming the company violated federal law for failing to provide 60 days’ notice for a mass layoff. The lawsuit, which was filed on Sunday, follows the news that Tesla plans on laying off hourly workers, after Tesla CEO Elon Musk initially stated that the hourly workers were likely to be unaffected by the layoffs.
SPARKS, NV
Motor1.com

Tesla Cutting 10 Percent Of Salaried Workers Over Next Three Months

Speaking at the recent Qatar Economic Forum, Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced layoffs were coming for Tesla employees. According to Reuters, he said that 10 percent of the company's salaried workers would be handed walking papers. Musk says that equals approximately 3 to 3.5 percent of the automaker's total workforce.
BUSINESS
TheDailyBeast

Elon Musk Says Tesla Set to Slash Salaried Staff, Hire Hourly Workers

After promising to cut Tesla’s salaried workforce by around 10 percent in the next three months, Elon Musk now says he expects the number of hourly workers at the auto manufacturer to increase. The inscrutable tech tycoon says an overall headcount reduction at the firm of around 3.5 percent would be achieved, adding that the company needed to focus on solving supply-chain issues and building factories faster in order to meet demand for its cars. “We grew very fast on the salaried side,” Musk said in an interview with Bloomberg News on Tuesday. “A year from now, I think our headcount will be higher.” News of the Tesla shakeup comes after it was revealed that one of Musk’s children is seeking to change their name in order to disown him.
BUSINESS
Observer

Tech Workers Are Disillusioned With Elon Musk, and That Means Trouble for SpaceX and Tesla

For years, Elon Musk was hailed as a progressive business leader whose mission-driven companies attract top talent, even when they offered substandard pay. But layoffs, an intolerance of remote work, and retaliation against employees who speak critically of him are tarnishing the world’s richest man’s reputation and dissuading job seekers from applying to the companies he runs.
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Musk Says Tesla's New Car Factories 'Losing Billions of Dollars'

San Francisco (Reuters) - Tesla Inc's new car factories in Texas and Berlin are "losing billions of dollars" as they struggle to increase production because of a shortage of batteries and China port issues, Chief Executive Elon Musk said recently. "Both Berlin and Austin factories are gigantic money furnaces right...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy