Michael Justin Karr (Jud/Judbud), 46, of Edmonds, WA, died unexpectedly April 23. He was the son of Mike Karr and Christine Deiner-Karr of Edmonds. Justin was born and raised in Edmonds on 81st Place West. He spent his youth playing outside with friends, going to Yost Pool, and earning badges in Boy Scouts. He developed an early passion and skill for all things computer, including video games, anything PC related, and security systems.

EDMONDS, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO