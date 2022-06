Editor's note: The following contains The Summer I Turned Pretty spoilers.Summer loving happened so fast for Belly (Lola Tung) in The Summer I Turned Pretty. As she undergoes a coming-of-age phase, she develops friendships and kick-starts a couple flings during her vacation getaway at Cousin's Beach. The series based on Jenny Han's book trilogy is the latest teen drama to make viewers go wild on socials. Combining the perfect recipe of a love triangle, the debutant season, and an appealing soundtrack, the Amazon Prime original is entertaining and easy to binge. Given that the show has been officially renewed for Season 2 (even before Season 1's release), there were many storylines in this first chapter that were left in the open and could probably resurface in the near future.

TV SERIES ・ 14 HOURS AGO