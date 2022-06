Information released by CBC, photo by Jerry Isenhart. The Chelan Basin Conservancy (CBC) has initiated an effort to assemble a financial and logistical framework for the public acquisition of 900 acres across the center of Chelan Butte in Chelan, Washington. Area residents may recall that a similar effort was made by former Chelan mayor Mike Cooney in 2018, an effort that ultimately did not come to fruition.

CHELAN COUNTY, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO