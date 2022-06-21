ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Six injured when taxi jumps curb in Manhattan

By Aliza Chasan, Jennifer Bisram
WNCT
WNCT
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vx8vO_0gGntZFa00

Manhattan (PIX11) — Six people were hurt, three of them seriously injured, when a taxi jumped a curb in Manhattan on Monday afternoon, officials said.

The cab driver was making a left turn and collided with a bicyclist near Broadway and West 29th Street around 1 p.m., authorities said. The taxi appeared to slow down, then continued to veer left and mounted the sidewalk. Based on video, it appeared the cab then sped up, striking two women and pressing them against the side of a building.

More than a dozen people jumped in to try and lift the taxi off of the injured women, police said. The taxi could still be seen on the sidewalk hours after the crash.

The six victims were taken to a hospital for treatment. One of the victims was the taxi driver.

During an appearance at the scene, Mayor Eric Adams said four of the victims were tourisits — two of them were from Ohio and two of them were visiting from Mexico.

Adams said the city has reached out to the mayor of Columbus, Ohio in regard to transporting family members of those two victims into New York City.

“This is a terrible tragedy, and those injured and in critical condition are in all of our prayers,” he said, adding, “We should not have to accept, and I will not accept, a reality where New Yorkers die from traffic violence.”

The Emergency Management Department advised people to expect traffic delays, road closures and emergency personnel near Broadway and West 29th Street in Manhattan. People were told to use alternate routes.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mexico, NY
State
Ohio State
Manhattan, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
Manhattan, NY
Accidents
City
Ohio, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
NBC New York

Rock-Throwing NYC Burglars Strike 4 Homes in 2 Days, Make Off With Rolls Royce: Cops

Police are looking for a group of men wanted in four Staten Island burglaries this month, including three in a single day, authorities said Wednesday. The pattern dates back to Sunday, June 12, when the NYPD says the group started their spree around 3 a.m. at a home on Ottavio Promenade and Page Avenue. Two of the suspects walked into the backyard through an open gate, but they left when they found the backdoor of the house locked, authorities said.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taxi Driver#Traffic Accident#New Yorkers
PIX11

Man slashed Manhattan subway rider after spitting on him: NYPD

FINANCIAL DISTRICT, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police are looking for a man who span on and yelled at another man early Monday morning before attacking him. The victim, 29, was near the turnstiles at the Bowling Green station about 4:10 a.m. when he was approached by an unknown man. That stranger then spat on the victim […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Charges in Brooklyn $500K marijuana theft that left man shot dead

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Alleged members of an armed robbery crew have been indicted in connection to a $500,000 marijuana theft that ended with a man fatally shot, federal prosecutors announced Wednesday. “As alleged, the defendants’ robbery and drug trafficking activity exploded into violence with three persons shot, one of them fatally, demonstrating the lethal combination […]
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

NYPD: Man impersonates UPS employee, breaks into Brooklyn apartment

The NYPD is looking to identify a man who impersonated a UPS delivery worker and robbed an apartment in Brooklyn. Police say a suspect dressed as a UPS employee earlier in June to enter a 28-year-old man's apartment at Winthrop Street and East 94th Street. The suspect hit the victim in the head multiple times with a wooden stick and forced himself into the apartment.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
longisland.com

Man with Knife on NICE Bus Not So Nice - Arrests Made

Fifth Squad Detectives report the arrest of two individuals for an incident that occurred on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at 3:15 pm in Valley Stream. According to detectives, Kiara Cooper, 22, of 12365 147 th Street, Jamaica, New York and Quanmik Wells, 32, of 472 Ruby Street, Apt. M, Brooklyn, New York, became involved in a verbal altercation on a NICE Bus at the intersection of West Merrick Road and Arlington Avenue. During the dispute, Cooper pulled out a knife and threatened two female passengers ages 18 and 43 years old.
VALLEY STREAM, NY
PIX11

2 FDNY ambulances involved in collision in Brooklyn, 4 injured

PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Four members of the FDNY were injured Monday night when ambulances were involved in a collision in Brooklyn, officials said. One ambulance appears to have struck a bank near Union Street and Seventh Avenue. Both ambulances appeared heavily damaged in the collision. The four injured EMS members were taken to […]
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Transit officer assaulted on first day of solo patrols

NEW YORK --- Mayor Eric Adams is under pressure to modify his subway safety plan after a transit officer was attacked at a Brooklyn subway station on the first day of solo patrols. Police say the suspect has been arrested before for assaulting officers. Adams laid out his plan for solo patrols Tuesday afternoon, saying, "We look at state troopers, talk about solo patrol, state troopers have solo patrol. So it's about doing it in a safe way.""Solo train patrol represents an additional layer, another step in one of our key objectives since the start of this year with the subway safety...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Man sleeping under van outside Queens cemetery killed when driver unwittingly runs over him

A man sleeping under a van parked next to a Queens cemetery was killed when the driver returned to the vehicle and unwittingly ran over him, police said Wednesday. The bizarre tragedy unfolded just outside Mount Zion Cemetery on Maurice Ave. near 54th Drive in Maspeth at about 6:50 p.m. Tuesday, cops said. The driver of the van, a 2008 Ford E-350 equipped with a cherry picker, returned to the ...
QUEENS, NY
WNCT

WNCT

25K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy