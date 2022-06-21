ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two women injured in Wisconsin skydiving crash

By Nexstar Media Wire, Devin Willems
 2 days ago

YORKVILLE, Wis. ( WFRV ) — Two women reportedly received life-threatening injuries after crashing while skydiving in Wisconsin.

The two women had been tandem skydiving at Skydive Midwest Skydiving Center in Yorkville, about 27 miles south of Milwaukee.

Their parachute deployed during descent, but the women lost control around 20 to 30 feet from the ground and crashed, according to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office .

Officials say the women – a 28-year-old woman from Racine and a 49-year-old woman from Chicago – suffered life-threatening injuries.

Mysterious bunker found in Michigan woods

Both were airlifted to local trauma centers.

Two witnesses told local news outlet WDJT that the women appeared to get caught in the wind as they were descending.

In tandem skydiving a participant attached to an instructor leap from a plane together. They can reach speeds of around 120 mph as they approach the earth.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Lake Geneva boat propeller accident, man cut

LAKE GENEVA, Wis. - An Illinois man, 37, was taken to the hospital by helicopter after he was cut in a boat propeller accident on Geneva Lake Tuesday, June 21. Police said around 3 p.m., officers responded to the area of Big Foot Beach in Lake Geneva, where they learned a woman was trying to move a 2021 22’ Monterey inboard/outboard away from shore and another boat as the anchor wasn't holding.
LAKE GENEVA, WI
UPMATTERS

Two women airlifted following skydiving incident in Wisconsin

YORKVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Two women reportedly received life-threatening injuries after crashing while skydiving in Wisconsin. According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, on June 19 around 1:45 p.m., authorities were sent to a skydiving center for a rescue. Two people were tandem skydiving and had life-threatening injuries after crashing.
Daily Mail

Two women are critically injured in skydiving accident after they lost control and crashed to the ground from 30 feet in the air: 'When they landed we just heard a thud'

Two women were critically injured during a skydiving accident in Yorkville, Wisconsin. Racine County Sheriff's Office said the victims were a 28-year-old woman from Racine and a 49-year-old woman from Chicago. The women were tandem skydiving at the Skydive Midwest facility in Yorkville when the tragedy took place. Authorities said...
YORKVILLE, IL
starvedrock.media

Latest In Fatal Amboy Shooting

Some new details have been released regarding a fatal shooting involving a husband and wife in Amboy. Based on evidence gathered so far along with interviews, the Lee County Sheriff's Office says there was an altercation between 19-year-old Emma and 21-year-old Garrett Hicks. Investigators say Emma was injured while Garrett died from a self-inflicted wound from a handgun.
AMBOY, IL
WSMV

Indiana woman dies while attending Bonnaroo

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An Indiana woman died while at Bonnaroo, police confirmed on Monday. Manchester Police said Lee Ann Sizemore, of Lowell, Indiana, was found dead at the campground over the weekend. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. Police do not suspect foul play...
LOWELL, IN
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

‘She is a strong woman’: Fundraiser started for family after woman dies, juvenile injured following house fire in Antioch

A fundraiser was started to help an Antioch family after a woman died and a juvenile was injured following a house fire Monday morning. Amanda Rauguth organized a GoFundMe for her mother, Melissa Muehlnickel, and her younger brother, Stephen, who were both injured after their house caught on fire in the 26300 block of West […] The post ‘She is a strong woman’: Fundraiser started for family after woman dies, juvenile injured following house fire in Antioch appeared first on Lake and McHenry County Scanner.
ANTIOCH, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Juneteenth concert shut down, police respond

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee's Juneteenth concert Sunday night, June 19 ended earlier than expected. "I apologize, but I'm shutting this event down," said an organizer. "Thank you very much." It's unclear why, but FOX6 crews did see a large police presence at Bernice and Clinton Rose Park. We have reached out...
CBS Chicago

Condition improves for Joseph Kromelis, 'The Walking Man,' after he was set on fire last month

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Joseph Kromelis, known to many in Chicago "Walking Man," has seen his condition improve after being set on fire last month. Cook County Health confirmed that Kromelis' condition has been upgraded from critical to serious. No other information was available. Joseph Guardia, 27, is charged with aggravated arson and attempted murder in the attack on Kromelis in the early morning hours of Wednesday, May 25, on Lower Wabash Avenue near Trump Tower. In announcing the allegations against Guardia, Cook County prosecutors had said Kromelis was not expected to survive. At Guardia's bond hearing last month, Assistant Cook County State's...
COOK COUNTY, IL
wjol.com

ILLINOIS STATE POLICE WARNING MOTORISTS NOT TO ENGAGE IN AGGRESSIVE DRIVING BEHAVIORS

Increased road rage incidents leading to violence on Chicagoland Expressways. The Illinois State Police is warning the public not to engage in aggressive driving behaviors as the number of reported road rage incidents resulting in expressway shootings is increasing. Motorists are not only at risk of being involved in a traffic crash due to road rage, but there is now the danger of being involved in an expressway shooting.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Two men shot, one killed in Roseland

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two people were shot in Roseland Monday evening, and one of them was killed. At 6:45 p.m., an 18-year-old man and another man of an unknown age were standing outside a home in the 11300 block of South Edbrooke Avenue when a dark blue car came by and someone inside shot them both. The 18-year-old was shot in the left thigh and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition. The other victim was shot in the head and was pronounced dead at the same hospital. No one was in custody late Monday. Area Two detectives are investigating.
OAK LAWN, IL
NBC Chicago

Water Parks in Illinois: 12 Water Parks to Visit This Summer

Whether you're more of a lazy river person, or more of a water slide person, you're in luck -- water parks in Illinois have got it all. As the sun beats down and summer in Illinois continues, here are a dozen options for you to float around in an inner tube, race down a water slide, dive into a quarry or hop around on lily pads.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Cartons of mail left in street in southwest suburbs after being spilled by USPS truck

PALOS HILLS, Ill. (CBS) -- In a delivery disaster in Palos Hills, video shows a box truck spilling cartons of USPS mail onto the street. As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported, the mess of mail was left behind at 103rd Street and Harlem Avenue early Monday morning. Video shows a box truck spilling what appears to be hundreds of pieces of mail – leaving the busy intersection covered in it. We spoke with a man who heard what happened, and rushed over to help. Ammar Naser owns a nearby hookah business. He heard a loud noise and...
PALOS HILLS, IL
