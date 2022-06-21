ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Two women injured in Wisconsin skydiving crash

By Nexstar Media Wire, Devin Willems
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CLVLG_0gGntUpx00

YORKVILLE, Wis. ( WFRV ) – Two women reportedly received life-threatening injuries after crashing while skydiving in Wisconsin.

The two women had been tandem skydiving at Skydive Midwest Skydiving Center in Yorkville, about 27 miles south of Milwaukee.

Their parachute deployed during descent, but the women lost control around 20 to 30 feet from the ground and crashed, according to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office .

Officials say the women – a 28-year-old woman from Racine and a 49-year-old woman from Chicago – suffered life-threatening injuries.

Mysterious bunker found in Michigan woods

Both were airlifted to local trauma centers.

Two witnesses told local news outlet WDJT that the women appeared to get caught in the wind as they were descending.

In tandem skydiving a participant attached to an instructor leap from a plane together. They can reach speeds of around 120 mph as they approach the earth.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
UPMATTERS

Two women airlifted following skydiving incident in Wisconsin

YORKVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Two women reportedly received life-threatening injuries after crashing while skydiving in Wisconsin. According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, on June 19 around 1:45 p.m., authorities were sent to a skydiving center for a rescue. Two people were tandem skydiving and had life-threatening injuries after crashing.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Lake Geneva boat propeller accident, man cut

LAKE GENEVA, Wis. - An Illinois man, 37, was taken to the hospital by helicopter after he was cut in a boat propeller accident on Geneva Lake Tuesday, June 21. Police said around 3 p.m., officers responded to the area of Big Foot Beach in Lake Geneva, where they learned a woman was trying to move a 2021 22’ Monterey inboard/outboard away from shore and another boat as the anchor wasn't holding.
LAKE GENEVA, WI
Daily Mail

Two women are critically injured in skydiving accident after they lost control and crashed to the ground from 30 feet in the air: 'When they landed we just heard a thud'

Two women were critically injured during a skydiving accident in Yorkville, Wisconsin. Racine County Sheriff's Office said the victims were a 28-year-old woman from Racine and a 49-year-old woman from Chicago. The women were tandem skydiving at the Skydive Midwest facility in Yorkville when the tragedy took place. Authorities said...
YORKVILLE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
State
Michigan State
Racine County, WI
Crime & Safety
Milwaukee, WI
Crime & Safety
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Milwaukee, WI
Accidents
Racine County, WI
Sports
City
Racine, WI
Racine County, WI
Accidents
County
Racine County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
City
Milwaukee, WI
cwbchicago.com

Armed robbers target at least 12 people in overnight crime spree

Another wave of armed robberies rolled across the city overnight, leaving at least 11 victims in its wake. Among the victims are a tourist visiting the Mag Mile, two people riding in a pedicab on Wacker Drive in the Loop, a man walking in Boystown, and an employee leaving work at a popular West Town bar.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skydive#Skydiving#Yorkville#Traffic Accident#Wfrv#Wdjt#The Associated Press#Nexstar Media Inc#Queen City News
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

‘She is a strong woman’: Fundraiser started for family after woman dies, juvenile injured following house fire in Antioch

A fundraiser was started to help an Antioch family after a woman died and a juvenile was injured following a house fire Monday morning. Amanda Rauguth organized a GoFundMe for her mother, Melissa Muehlnickel, and her younger brother, Stephen, who were both injured after their house caught on fire in the 26300 block of West […] The post ‘She is a strong woman’: Fundraiser started for family after woman dies, juvenile injured following house fire in Antioch appeared first on Lake and McHenry County Scanner.
ANTIOCH, IL
wjol.com

ILLINOIS STATE POLICE WARNING MOTORISTS NOT TO ENGAGE IN AGGRESSIVE DRIVING BEHAVIORS

Increased road rage incidents leading to violence on Chicagoland Expressways. The Illinois State Police is warning the public not to engage in aggressive driving behaviors as the number of reported road rage incidents resulting in expressway shootings is increasing. Motorists are not only at risk of being involved in a traffic crash due to road rage, but there is now the danger of being involved in an expressway shooting.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
CBS Chicago

Condition improves for Joseph Kromelis, 'The Walking Man,' after he was set on fire last month

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Joseph Kromelis, known to many in Chicago "Walking Man," has seen his condition improve after being set on fire last month. Cook County Health confirmed that Kromelis' condition has been upgraded from critical to serious. No other information was available. Joseph Guardia, 27, is charged with aggravated arson and attempted murder in the attack on Kromelis in the early morning hours of Wednesday, May 25, on Lower Wabash Avenue near Trump Tower. In announcing the allegations against Guardia, Cook County prosecutors had said Kromelis was not expected to survive. At Guardia's bond hearing last month, Assistant Cook County State's...
COOK COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Gas thieves damage delivery truck frustrating victims while stealing fuel

CHICAGO (CBS) --  Only on 2Brazen thieves caught on camera crawling under a truck and draining fuel from the gas tank. It's just another sign of what people will do when gas prices soar above $5.00 a gallon.It's a disturbing trend reported in other cities, now seen here. CBS 2's Meredith Barack reports from Crystal Lake, where it all happened.  The owners at Gulgren Appliance said they were shocked to find one of their delivery trucks on empty, and that they were the victims of a crime that's happening nationwide.They now want to warn others that it could happen to...
CHICAGO, IL
Forest Park Review

Snapchat crowd storms pool

An out-of-control crowd of teens storming the Park District of Forest Park Aquatic Center, 7501 Harrison St., on the evening on June 14 led the park district to ban non-residents who don’t have pool passes until further notice. While the village and park district accounts disagree somewhat on crowd...
FOREST PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Cartons of mail left in street in southwest suburbs after being spilled by USPS truck

PALOS HILLS, Ill. (CBS) -- In a delivery disaster in Palos Hills, video shows a box truck spilling cartons of USPS mail onto the street. As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported, the mess of mail was left behind at 103rd Street and Harlem Avenue early Monday morning. Video shows a box truck spilling what appears to be hundreds of pieces of mail – leaving the busy intersection covered in it. We spoke with a man who heard what happened, and rushed over to help. Ammar Naser owns a nearby hookah business. He heard a loud noise and...
PALOS HILLS, IL
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

44K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy