ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

The Day I Reached My Breaking Point in Paris

By Sutanya Dacres
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The day I reached my breaking point started out like so many others since my husband had left four months earlier—wake up, get ready and leave my apartment as quickly as possible. Decently sized by Paris standards, the 463-square-foot apartment faced south, overlooking a shared courtyard, with double-door windows that spilled...

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Friends of American Former Royal Say There’s No Way She Died of Accidental Drug Overdose

The body of American former royal Kasia Gallanio was found curled up with her lapdog, Honey, in the bed of her luxury condo on the Spanish coast on May 29. News reports in the following days suggested she was suspected of suffering a drug overdose, but close friends have told The Daily Beast they think this is an unlikely scenario for a fitness fanatic who never touched narcotics.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Now Heathrow staff go on strike: BA check-in crew and ground staff vote to walk-out during summer holidays after months of post-Covid airport anarchy

Hundreds of British Airways workers based at Heathrow have voted in favour of strikes in a dispute over pay, the GMB and Unite unions have announced. It comes as millions of hard-working men and women have been forced to work-from-home this week after RMT union barons plunged Britain into the biggest rail strike in 30 years.
LABOR ISSUES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris#New Day#Breaking Point#Second Wind#New York City#Frenchman#Mac
WWD

Renzo Rosso Receives Green Award in Berlin

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — The OTB Group’s sustainable efforts gained founder Renzo Rosso a recognition at the Greentech Festival in Berlin. The entrepreneur was bestowed with the Green Award — Special Prize during a gala ceremony held Wednesday night in the German capital for his ability to combine business prowess with sustainable and socially responsible actions.More from WWDDiesel Resort 2023Diesel Pre-Fall 2022Made in Germany “I am very honored to receive this prestigious award. Being sustainable is very natural and innate for me, thanks to my origins, personal growth and education,” said Rosso, whose OTB Group is parent...
ENVIRONMENT
TheDailyBeast

U.S. Swimmer Anita Alvarez Saved by Coach After Fainting Underwater

Synchronized swimmer Anita Alvarez was rescued by her coach after passing out in the pool at the World Aquatics Championships. The U.S. athlete stopped breathing and sank to the bottom of the pool after finishing her routine in the solo free final in Budapest, Hungary. Andrea Fuentes, Alvarez’s coach, dived into the water and pulled the 25-year-old to the surface. “It felt like a whole hour,” Olympic medalist Fuentes told a Spanish radio station, according to the BBC. “I said things weren't right, I was shouting at the lifeguards to get into the water, but they didn’t catch what I said or they didn’t understand. She wasn’t breathing. I went as quickly as I could, as if it were an Olympic final.” Fuentes also rescued Alvarez after she fainted in the pool during an Olympic qualifier in Barcelona last year.
SPORTS
The Independent

American woman to be airlifted to Mallorca after Malta denies termination of unviable pregnancy

An American woman and her partner will be airlifted to Mallorca, Spain to end her unviable pregnancy after her request to do so was denied by health authorities in Malta. Andrea Prudente, 38, and her partner Jay Weeldreyer, 45, will travel to the Spanish island via air ambulance. According to the Times of Malta, lawyer Lara Dimitrijevic, the head of Women for Choice, confirmed that the couple’s travel insurance has accepted to proceed with the measure as the condition of Ms Prudente is considered “life-threatening”. They’re expected to leave Malta as soon as Thursday. Ahead of the airlift, Ms...
WORLD
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
16K+
Followers
27K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy