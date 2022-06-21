Wilkin Formby, 4-star 2023 Alabama OT, announces SEC commitment

1. Baker - Labaron Philon ‘24. The class of 2024 number one player in the state was in his bag this weekend, leading the way for Baker High. Being a scoring machine was just another on the floor for 6-foot-4 combo guard Labaron Philon. His game is elite and smooth, he forces nothing on the floor, and his scoring ability comes naturally. Philon is a high-caliber scorer that can be a threat getting into the lane or taking over the game with his smooth stroke from three. He recently just pulled in an offer from Kansas; getting an offer from a Blue Blood is a sign that many other offers are to follow.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO