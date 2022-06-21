ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Wilkin Formby, 4-star 2023 Alabama OT, announces SEC commitment

By Andrew Olson
saturdaydownsouth.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilkin Formby is staying home to play college football. The 4-star offensive tackle out of Northridge High School in Tuscaloosa announced his commitment to Alabama on Monday. Formby,...

www.saturdaydownsouth.com

thehivesports.com

USU 2022 Football Predictions: Alabama Crimson Tide

Last year, Utah State won all their non-conference football games except for a 34-20 home loss to BYU. They beat Washington State, North Dakota and New Mexico State respectively for an impressive 3-1 record outside of Mountain West play. How will the Aggies fare in their prelude to Mountain West...
Raleigh News & Observer

Five-Star OL Samson Okunlola Enjoys First Taste of Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The “Pancake Honcho” enjoyed his first taste of the Crimson Tide. Alabama was the latest stop for Samson Okunlola as the five-star offensive lineman traveled to Tuscaloosa for an official visit over the weekend. After earning an Alabama offer last month, Okunlola was able...
Tide 100.9 FM

Former Tide Star Returns to T-Town

While summertime may be the slowest part of the year for any football fan, there is still plenty going on with your favorite programs. Summer is the perfect opportunity for official visits and camps, both of which the Crimson Tide has been involved with heavily this offseason. Recently, Alabama hosted...
letsbeardown.com

A DAY IN THE LIFE OF AN ALABAMA FOOTBALL PLAYER

Being a college athlete is not the easiest thing in the world. You have a really big schedule and you need to be very diligent in everything that you do. However, when you play for a top program like the University of Alabama, you get to live things that normal students don't.
hoopseen.com

Alabama Team Camp Standouts PT. I

1. Baker - Labaron Philon ‘24. The class of 2024 number one player in the state was in his bag this weekend, leading the way for Baker High. Being a scoring machine was just another on the floor for 6-foot-4 combo guard Labaron Philon. His game is elite and smooth, he forces nothing on the floor, and his scoring ability comes naturally. Philon is a high-caliber scorer that can be a threat getting into the lane or taking over the game with his smooth stroke from three. He recently just pulled in an offer from Kansas; getting an offer from a Blue Blood is a sign that many other offers are to follow.
FOX Sports

USFL playoffs: Stallions eye trophy, but Breakers in way

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham Stallions head coach Skip Holtz described his team’s close win over the Tampa Bay Bandits on Saturday as a "comedy of errors" in which they turned the ball over twice and had a handful of bad snaps on offense. After watching his team suffer...
a-z-animals.com

The 2 Best Aquariums in Alabama

Alabama is well known for its adherence to southern hospitality and southern tastes. It’s not known as the “Heart of Dixie” for no reason, after all. Hard work and hospitality are the lifeblood of Alabama workers, and we learned that when the very first rocket to the moon was built in this state.
wvtm13.com

Flowers makes history with Democratic nomination for governor

Birmingham educator Yolanda Flowers made history Tuesday night after securing her spot as the Democratic nominee in Alabama's gubernatorial race. Flowers narrowly defeated Malika Sanders Fortier for the nomination, making her the first Black person to represent a major party in an Alabama gubernatorial race. The Associated Press Race Call...
CBS 42

1 dead in Tuscaloosa crash

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left one man dead Wednesday morning. According to TPD, the driver was traveling west on 29th St. around 2:59 a.m. when he lost control of his car, hitting a curb and then crossing the center line of the road before crashing into a […]
wbrc.com

Tutwiler Hall will be imploded on 4th of July

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A new era in student housing on the University of Alabama campus. UA crews will implode the old Tutwiler Hall Monday, July 4, at 7 a.m. School leaders said because of the location of the building and large safety area, the visibility of the implosion will be greatly limited. UA will livestream the implosion at news.ua.edu/tutwiler.
Tuscaloosa Thread

Alabama Man Dies After Interstate Wreck in Greene County Tuesday

An Alabama man died Tuesday morning in a major two-car collision on Interstate 20/59 in Greene County, State Troopers have confirmed. Corporal Reginal King, a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, said 22-year-old Seth McGuffie was driving a 2015 GMC Sierra on the interstate around 7 a.m. Tuesday when he was struck by a 2021 Chevy Silverado being driven by a Tuscaloosa man.
WRBL News 3

Alabama: 2 arrested, teenager found in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A teenager was located and two people were arrested Sunday in Marion County for trespassing and child endangerment. According to Marion County Sheriff’s Department, officers stayed at an area known as “Ride Out Falls,” searching for an adult man and a juvenile. Officers searched the area by vehicle, on foot, […]
wbrc.com

Luncheon closes out Juneteenth events for Tuscaloosa Branch of NAACP

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A busy weekend of Juneteenth events in Tuscaloosa will wrap up Monday. The Tuscaloosa Branch of the NAACP hosted several public events to celebrate Juneteenth this year. Things got started Thursday with some financial literacy forums. The NAACP chapter hosted a parade and cookout Saturday. The...
AL.com

Alabama Power CEO among new members of larger Regions Financial board

Regions Financial Corp. has named three major state business figures as new members to its board, which is expanding to 14 members. Alabama Power Co. CEO Mark Crosswhite, Vulcan Materials Co. CEO Tom Hill, and Noopur Davis, corporate executive vice president and chief information security and product privacy officer for Comcast, will be joining the board, according to an announcement.
