This past weekend, residents of the Goree Unit in Huntsville, Texas had the opportunity to celebrate Father's Day with their kids. These photos are so uplifting to see. We know how important the family bond between parents and children is when it comes to forming a strong bond. And since yesterday was Father's Day, we find it encouraging to see that the resident inmates at the Goree Unit in Huntsville were able to spend some time with their kids just outside enjoying summer fun activities--despite the searing heat, of course.

HUNTSVILLE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO