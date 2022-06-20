Please Enable JavaScript

CHECK your Facebook – a hidden feature can reveal if you're being targeted by hackers. Billions of people use Facebook, so users are common targets for cyber-crooks. One of the most nefarious tricks hackers use to target users is "phishing". This involves sending out emails to users impersonating Facebook.
FACEBOOK is making a big change that could affect how you regain access to your account if you're ever locked out. The social network is planning to end trusted contacts, an emergency feature that allowed designated friends or family to help you get back in. It's particularly helpful if you...
FACEBOOK paid more than a million Americans at least $345 this month for collecting data without their consent. Facebook users in Illinois were part of a seven-year, Class Action Lawsuit against the company that concluded last year. The tech titan – now called Meta – reached a $650million settlement of...
Did you know that Facebook Messenger hides some messages from you by default? While you’ll see messages from your friends and contacts immediately, the service hides lower-quality messages you might not want to see. We’ll show you how to see hidden messages on Facebook Messenger, plus give tips on...
MILLIONS of Americans can expect refund checks of up to $1,500 in August thanks to a major change. Colorado governor Jared Polis announced Tuesday that tax-filing residents will get their refund checks starting in late August. Under the law, Colorado's state legislature has the power to decide how to refund...
You know by now that details like your Social Security number and banking login are extremely valuable to hackers and scammers. But longtime Komando.com readers also know that your social media information trumps all others. Cracking your bank account can only net hackers the amount you have available, but your...
There’s a decent chance you spend a good portion of your day on one or more (or even quite a few) social media apps. That means it’s crucial that you get a good understanding of which apps are the safest — but, more importantly — which of them can pu...
Seven months after officially announcing the death of Facebook (FB) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Class A Report, Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of the social media giant, is preparing to bury it. Tired of controversies and scandals, the tech tycoon last October decided to ride the metaverse trend, hyped as the...
If you want to take a break from Facebook or leave the social network completely, this guide will show you how to delete your Facebook account. It will also show you how to deactivate your Facebook account, should you want to use it at a later date. Sometimes it is...
SNAPCHAT users used a feature that enabled them to read messages without the sender knowing. However, to the dismay of many Snapchat users, that feature has been taken away. Half swipe is a feature that enabled you to view a message without notifying the sender. Even though Snapchat unintentionally created...
As titans of the social media world, Facebook and TikTok often invite comparison. But while Facebook is currently retooling its app to be more like its new rival, TikTok says it has no plans to become more like big blue. Speaking to CNBC, TikTok’s president of global business solutions Blake...
Since the introduction of the Facebook Watch, over 500 million users have watched Facebook videos on a daily basis. And if you belong to that demographic, you will undoubtedly see your watched history pile up. In such a case, decluttering the watchlists is the best way to manage it. Luckily,...
The UK is a mature market for social network usage, so future growth will be limited. However, patterns of change will differ across age groups with the youngest users representing the biggest engine of growth. By 2025, nearly three-quarters of UK internet users will be social network users, with most...
Meta announced Thursday (June 23) that it is renaming Facebook Pay into Meta Pay, bringing the offering in line with the company’s rebranding that began last year. In a blog post, the company said users who have previously set up Facebook Pay won’t have to make any changes — they’ll still have the service, just under the new name.
Facebook is cracking down on user reviews to prevent people from leaving fake feedback on businesses’ pages. The company has updated its Community Feedback policy to address this widespread issue. While Facebook has already been taking action against potentially abusive reviews, the new policy puts these rules into writing....
If you saw an alert from Twitter in your timeline today about its use of “use of your personal information for tailored advertising,” you don’t necessarily need to panic. But the alert links to a statement from the app that is definitely worth reading. The alert from...
Google News is one of the biggest news aggregation services out there, providing a birds-eye overview of news since 2002. Twenty years after its initial release as a beta on the web and countless redesigns along the way, Google thought it was time to brush up the service once again. A new Google News website is now available, and it looks much more in line with the mobile app on Android and iOS.
Do you have an online business that is struggling when it comes to marketing and gaining brand awareness? Do you want to know how you can instantly improve your digital marketing strategy?. As a business in this day and age, digital marketing is a must and something you can’t not...
Facebook Pay is becoming Meta Pay. Mark Zuckerberg the rebranding on Wednesday, calling the change a “first step” toward Meta creating a digital wallet for its vision of the metaverse. In the immediate future, the software won’t change too much. You can still use it to send your friends and family members money over Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, as well as to pay for purchases and donate to charitable causes.
