A shooting was reported over the weekend in Abilene. It happened around 4:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon in the 400 block of NE 14th.

A 43-year-old was transported to an area hospital in serious but stable condition. A suspect, 16, was identified and taken into custody.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Abilene Police at 785-263-1212.

The incident remains under investigation.