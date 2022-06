Strengthening Early Mover Advantage in 4th Largest U.S. State. LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2022 / Australis Capital Inc. (CSE:AUSA) (OTCQB:AUSAF) ("AUSA", "AUDACIOUS", or the "Company"), today announced that the Company has entered into an agreement with Hempire Farms, LLC ("Hempire"), a New York based cannabis company licensed to cultivate, process and distribute cannabis products in the New York State recreational market. The agreement between Audacious and Hempire is contingent upon state approval.

