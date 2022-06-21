ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Greensboro residents speak out after car break-ins

By Tyler Hardin
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SrIba_0gGnqFwv00

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – A relaxing pool day getaway turned into a big headache for some after thieves targeted their vehicles looking for valuables.

GREENSBORO: Catch up on the latest local news in your city.

It’s happened at two popular swimming clubs in north Greensboro: Lake Jeanette Swim and Tennis Club on Bass Chapel Road and the Cardinal Swim and Tennis Club on Windlestraw Lane.

“He was in and out within 30 seconds,” said Sandra Davis, a member of Lake Jeanette. “So pulled in next to us, broke the window, had my purse and was out of the parking lot.”

Surveillance cameras captured someone breaking into her SUV in the club parking lot on June 4 around 3:30 p.m.

Davis told FOX8 that although her purse was in plain sight, it was empty. Her doors were locked.

“It’s a little unsettling when it happens in the broad daylight two hundred feet from where we’re sitting,” she said.

She’s become more vigilant about where she parks and what’s inside her SUV since the theft.

“That’s our neighborhood, and that’s where we feel safety,” Davis said. “It’s not like I was in an area where I didn’t feel safe, and it kind of reminds you that these kind of opportunity criminals are everywhere, and they’re hiding in plain sight.”

Billy McCorquodale found glass shattered on the ground, a busted passenger window of his truck, and his girlfriend’s wallet gone in the Cardinal Swim and Tennis Club parking lot on May 30. It was one of the busiest pool days for Memorial Day.

“It’s kind of unexpected for the area to be honest,” McCorquodale said. “People walking in and out of the parking lot all day long. I was really surprised nobody saw a thing, though.”

McCorquodale told FOX8 his girlfriend left her wallet in the center console. He thinks it caught someone’s eye. His doors were locked.

“They had to crawl in to get it because if they had to pull the door handle, the alarm would’ve went off,” he said. “So just busted a window, crawled in and left.”

A Greensboro police incident report reveals another vehicle was targeted in the same Cardinal parking around the same time.

McCorquodale said his girlfriend canceled the cards and didn’t have cash in the wallet.

“Ultimately got away with nothing,” he said. “I ride down the street and see now hiring signs everywhere. Go get a job instead of taking somebody else’s stuff.”

Both McCorquodale and Davis had to pay out of pocket to replace the windows.

Cardinal Tennis Director Derek Gamble told FOX8 staff repositioned some surveillance cameras to get a better view of the parking lot and reminded members to be alert.

FOX8 reached out to the Lake Jeanette club director but has not heard back.

Greensboro police are investigating the cases.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

Greensboro hit-and-run hurts small family business

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Triad dad believes he and his almost one-year-old son are lucky to be alive after a driver slammed into their truck and sent the vehicle rolling off the road. It happened Thursday evening at the intersection of South Josephine Boyd Street and Grove Street. “I was just driving along, ready […]
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro, NC
Cars
Greensboro, NC
Crime & Safety
FOX8 News

VIDEO: Smoky house fire in Winston-Salem displaces 3

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A house fire in Winston-Salem has displaced several people. Winston-Salem Fire Department tweeted out Wednesday that they had crews on the scene of a house fire in the 500 block of Beth Avenue. According to the tweet, three people were displaced and one of the occupants was treated by EMS. No […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem firefighters battle blaze on Renigar Street

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem firefighters battled a fire on Renigar Street on Wednesday evening. Fire crews and police were called to the home around 7:30 p.m. The home in the 4500 block of Renigar Street was fully engulfed. Multiple fire trucks and ambulances responded to the scene. The fire was contained around 8:30 p.m. […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WBTV

Police in Salisbury investigating two separate shootings

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury are investigating two separate shootings that left two men injured. The first happened on Tuesday at approximately 7:38 p.m. in the 1600 block of North Long Street. Police say a 21-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk towards East Spencer when a car drove by. Someone in the car fired multiple shots, with one shot striking the victim.
SALISBURY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Property Crime
chathamstartribune.com

Man arrested in fatal hit and run

The Virginia State Police has charged Mckinley Thorpe Jr. of Roxboro, N.C., with one felony count of failure to stop at the scene of a traffic crash. The charges stem from an ongoing investigation into a fatal hit-and-run in Pittsylvania County that took the life of Lennise Snead, 62, of Danville.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WXII 12

Guilford County Sheriff's Office warns of phone scam

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The Guilford County Sheriff's Office is warning of a recent phone scam targeting residents of the county. According to a news release, GCSO has issued a fraud warning in a scheme where scammers are pretending to be law enforcement and calling residents in an attempt to get money. Sometimes scammers use actual deputies' names during the call, officials said.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
FOX8 News

Woman says man exposed himself to her at Price Park in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – A woman’s sense of safety was destroyed when a peaceful afternoon stroll through a popular Greensboro park took a scary and disturbing turn.  A man reportedly exposed himself to her and now Greensboro Police are trying to find him before he does it again.  It happened in Price Park, off New Garden […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WBTV

Three juveniles taken into custody after chase, crash on I-85

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A chase on I-85 that began in Mecklenburg County ended in Rowan County with a crash and three juveniles taken into custody. It happened Tuesday morning just after 9:30 a.m. According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, a trooper was conducting speed enforcement on...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
42K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy