MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The Monterey-Salinas Transit has announced the return of the downtown Trolley that can take folks around Fisherman's Wharf and Cannery Row.

The trolley is free and will start taking people on board from June 25 until September 5. The hours of operation are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

