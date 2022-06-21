GCSO: Suspect in murder of Upstate couple now dead

The suspect in the double murder of an Upstate couple late last week died Monday as deputies were about to take him into custody. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says 57 year old, Jerry Willard Yancy died after Deputies had arrived to bring him into custody. Yancy was wanted for the double murder of Ansel and Alice Bouchillon at their Simpsonville home last last week.

The Sheriff's Office says they went to WoodSpring Suites on Orchard Park in Greenville to arrest him on the murder charges and he apparently shot himself. He was pronounced dead at the hotel. Investigators say Yancy was a contractor who was working the Bouchillon's and a dispute over the work he did occurred.

They believe he then entered the couple's home last Wednesday evening and proceeded to shoot and kill them both. The Sheriff's Office says they had obtained warrants for Yancy's arrest on two counts of Murder, Burglary and a Weapons Violation.