Houston, TX

Triple digit heat leaves residents finding ways to stay cool

By Derrick Lewis
ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37Ncvw_0gGnpWkF00

Extreme heat in the triple digits forces people to find ways to stay cool, even for those working outside.

As firefighters put out an apartment fire on Monday, they also had to ensure they didn't overheat themselves.

Houston Fire Department Deputy Chief Douglas Harrison says they had to adapt.

"With the heat, we called for extra guys. We want to make sure they are all hydrated and get some rest," Harrison said.

In addition to dealing with hot elements, crews wore heavy equipment on a sweltering day.

"After 30 minutes, which is basically about two of those air bottles, they're pretty much done," said Harrison.

Some folks in Houston are living without air-conditioning in their home. Kenneth Collins says his air conditioner hasn't been working for three weeks.

He goes outside, even with temperatures hitting triple digits.

"When you ain't got no AC, it's better to be outside under a cool tree like this, nice and cool," Collins said.

The Houston Health Department recommends people drink lots of water, wear loose-fitting clothes, and take cool baths and showers if their home is not air-conditioned.

Children out of school for summer break are playing in the pool to stay cool.

"It feels refreshing," said David Irankunda, who played in a pool with friends. "I don't have to be hot."

Parents say sometimes those showers are just a temporary fix.

"You sit down in the house, you feel hot, you sweat, so it doesn't matter how many times you take a shower, you can take a shower two times, three times, you stay sweaty," said Daphloza Ndimurukundo, David's mother.

She said adding an early morning swim helps.

The city has libraries and recreation centers to offer air-conditioning during business hours for those who don't have it.

People aren't expecting a break from this heat anytime soon, knowing Tuesday's first day of summer.

HOUSTON, TX
Houston, TX
