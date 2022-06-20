ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
D-Backs prospect Kristian Robinson still playing waiting game

By Nick Piecoro, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
SAN DIEGO — With short-season minor league teams beginning play earlier this month, Diamondbacks prospect Kristian Robinson is back in baseball limbo, unable to fully participate due to legal issues that date back more than two years.

Robinson had been an active participant at extended spring training, where he was able to at least accrue at-bats and innings in the field, albeit against less-advanced competition. But when extended training ended two weeks ago, Robinson was unable to join those players at short-season affiliates.

Robinson, a native of the Bahamas, has been unable to secure a proper work visa that would allow him to play. His inability to do so stems from the felony assault charge he received for an altercation with a law enforcement officer in April 2020.

General Manager Mike Hazen said Robinson is waiting for one of two things to happen. The first possibility is for Robinson’s felony to be dropped to a misdemeanor, which is expected to occur when his probation ends.

In August 2021, Robinson was sentenced to 150 hours of community service, which he has already completed, and 18 months probation. Hazen said it is possible for Robinson’s probation period to be reduced, but it has not happened yet “and there’s no guarantee it will happen.” Once reduced to a misdemeanor, Robinson could then apply for a visa.

The second path for Robinson is to gain citizenship, Hazen said.

“Because he got married and he applied for citizenship, we’re waiting on citizenship to come,” Hazen said. “If he gets citizenship, that sort of eliminates the legal issue. … I think we’re pretty confident that he would be allowed to go to work. That hasn’t come through yet.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QOIIL_0gGnp9m100

Robinson, 21, was once one of the top prospects in baseball. He received a $2.5 million bonus when he signed out of the Bahamas as a 16-year-old in 2017. He put together an impressive 2019 season — the last year he played an official minor league game — hitting a combined .282 with 14 homers in 255 at-bats between a pair of low levels in the minors.

Because they feared losing him to another team in the Rule 5 draft, the Diamondbacks added Robinson to the 40-man roster in November. He was then placed on the restricted list, giving the club the ability to recoup the roster spot to use on another player.

The legal problems have slowed Robinson’s development. He has only been able to participate in games in informal settings, like those played on backfields at spring training facilities or those in which attendance is not charged.

With extended spring training games finished for the year, Robinson can only work out and take at-bats in live batting practice or simulated games.

“He’s staying in shape and is at the complex every day,” Hazen said. “We’re getting as many reps as we can possibly get him within the confines of what we’re allowed to do. He’s gotten a decent collection of at-bats so far.”

Upcoming series: Pitching matchups for Diamondbacks-Padres series in San Diego

Short hops

Right fielder Daulton Varsho, who exited Saturday’s game with a left heel contusion, was back in the lineup on Monday after missing just one game.

*Second baseman Ketel Marte was out of the lineup for the fourth consecutive game due to what the team described as a mild left hamstring strain. Marte tested out his leg by running the bases before Monday’s game, and manager Torey Lovullo said he still expects Marte to return to the lineup at some point during this series.

*Lovullo said the Diamondbacks remained undecided on what they would do with the fifth spot in their rotation. The club could skip the spot and roll with a four-man rotation, but he seemed to prefer to give his starters an extra day’s rest. He said the organization will be keeping a close watch on the performance of left-hander Dallas Keuchel, who was scheduled to make his second start in the Arizona Complex League on Monday night.

More D-Backs: In debut series, Buddy Kennedy delivers dream Father's Day gift | Kennedy’s grand slam powers D-Backs over Twins in 7-1 win | Why D-Backs are okay with Luplow's sub-.200 batting average

Reach Piecoro at (602) 444-8680 or nick.piecoro@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on Twitter @nickpiecoro .

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: D-Backs prospect Kristian Robinson still playing waiting game

