MONTROSE, Ohio — Paige Kelly of Akron and her family are excited about Ohio's new fireworks law which is set to take effect on July 1 and will allow the use of fireworks through July 5 and eight other times throughout the year, including New Year's Day, Memorial Day weekend, Juneteenth, Cinco de Mayo, Diwali and Labor Day weekend.

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO