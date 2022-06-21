ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsbury County, SD

Severe Weather Statement issued for Kingsbury by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-20 18:54:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-20 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Kingsbury...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Beadle, Kingsbury by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-20 20:39:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-20 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Beadle; Kingsbury The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Kingsbury County in east central South Dakota Eastern Beadle County in east central South Dakota * Until 1000 PM CDT. * At 938 PM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located 4 miles north and 1 mile west of Iroquois, or 19 miles northwest of Lake Thompson State Recreation Area, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Law enforcement confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Kingsbury and eastern Beadle Counties, including the following locations... Bancroft. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN
BEADLE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hutchinson, McCook, Minnehaha, Turner by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-20 18:27:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-20 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hutchinson; McCook; Minnehaha; Turner The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Minnehaha County in southeastern South Dakota Southeastern McCook County in southeastern South Dakota Northern Turner County in southeastern South Dakota Eastern Hutchinson County in southeastern South Dakota * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 727 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Marion, or 8 miles west of Parker, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Marion around 740 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Parker and Monroe. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, SD

