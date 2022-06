Fans watching The Bold and the Beautiful on Thursday, June 9, saw a face from the past — Sheila’s old pal Mike Guthrie, which means Ken Hanes is back in action, this time with Mike working as a guard in the local jail where Shelia’s being held. The actor first appeared in the role back in 1993 and turned up on and off until 2010. And now… he’s back, which can only mean things could be looking up for Sheila — and looking down for the Forresters and Li.

TV SERIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO