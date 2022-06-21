Massachusetts woman stabbed to death, another injured in incident

STERLING – Investigators are looking into a fire at Davis Farmland's Mega Maze in Sterling that is considered suspicious.A spokesperson for the farm said they believe the fire was set intentionally early Tuesday morning.The Sterling Fire Department said it is investigating the fire as suspicious, but has not yet determined if it was arson. The state fire marshal's office and Sterling Police are also investigating."We were very fortunate that there were no casualties - human or animal. We are now putting our focus on rebuilding what was burned down and preparing for Davis Farmland's Mega Maze to open in Mid-September," the farm said.The Discovery Farm across the street was not damaged.

STERLING, MA ・ 22 HOURS AGO