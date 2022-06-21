ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, MA

Massachusetts woman stabbed to death, another injured in incident

By Associated Press
Fox News
Fox News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne person was killed and another was taken to the hospital after a double stabbing in Lawrence early Monday morning, according to authorities. Police...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whdh.com

15-year-old arrested after pointing loaded firearm at officers

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 15-year-old boy is in custody after he allegedly pointed a loaded firearm at Boston Police officers. Shortly before midnight Tuesday, officers canvassed a Dorchester neighborhood, looking for a missing juvenile. During that search, they noticed two people who appeared to crouch and run from the officers, who were dressed in full uniforms and were driving a marked cruiser.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Former worker at Massachusetts care facility indicted for resident's death

SALEM, Mass. — A former worker in a state-run facility for disabilities in Massachusetts has been indicted for manslaughter following the death of a resident last year. Patrick Tracey, 57, was working at the Hogan Regional Center in Danvers when investigators say he shoved resident Robert Godley into a cement wall, paralyzing him.
DANVERS, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lawrence, MA
Crime & Safety
State
Massachusetts State
City
Lawrence, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts State Police divers recover body of teenage male that jumped into quarry

Massachusetts officials are investigating after a teenager died this afternoon. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, State Police divers this afternoon recovered a teenage male who did not resurface after jumping into a quarry in Gloucester. The victim, who is approximately 18 years old, was transported to Addison Gilbert Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
GLOUCESTER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

DA: Investigation underway after woman killed, man injured in Lawrence stabbing

LAWRENCE, Mass. — A woman was killed and a man was injured in a stabbing at an apartment complex in Lawrence early Monday morning, authorities say. Officers responding to a medical call in the area of 12 Diamond Street just after 3:00 a.m. found a 30-year-old woman who had died from multiple stab wounds, and a 39-year-old man also suffering from stab wounds, according to the Essex County DA.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stab Wounds#911#Police#Violent Crime#Lawrence General Hospital
liveboston617.org

One arrested after Gang unit recovers Firearm

On June 21, 2022, District D-4 police were making their rounds in Boston’s South End after a recent firearm violence incident. Around 10 p.m., they noticed a group of juveniles loitering the area carrying an open bottle of alcohol. The police confronted the underage group, questioning them on the...
BOSTON, MA
newstalknewengland.com

Worcester Police Investigating A Shooting In The Area Of Reservoir Street

On Tuesday afternoon at approximately 2:35 PM, Worcester Police received a report of possible gunshots fired in the area of Reservoir Street. Officers assigned to the Worcester Police Operations Division responded to the area and determined that there were shots fired however they did not locate any one who had been shot.
WORCESTER, MA
CBS Boston

Woman stabbed to death in Lawrence apartment complex

LAWRENCE – Police are investigating the stabbing death of a woman in a Lawrence apartment complex. Officers were called to the Diamond Street building, where they found two victims, early Monday morning. A 30-year-old woman was dead from multiple stab wounds and a 39-year-old man had been stabbed several times and was transported to the hospital. Police said there is no threat to the public. Thye have not released the names of the victims. 
Caught in Southie

BPD make a drug trafficking arrest near Mass + Cass

At about 10:40 AM, on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, officers assigned to District C-6 Drug Control Unit (South Boston), the District E-5 Drug Control Unit (West Roxbury), and the Citywide Drug Control Unit, made an onsite arrest of Neftali Manso, 53, of Boston, after they observed him engage in a hand-to-hand drug transaction in the area of 112 Southampton Street in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fallriverreporter.com

Rhode Island Police find two people dead in double shooting at home

PROVIDENCE — Chief Matthew J. Benson reports that the Cumberland Police Department is conducting a death investigation this morning. At approximately 6:40 a.m., members of the Cumberland Police Department were dispatched to 28 Birchwood Dr. for a report of two adults suffering from gunshot wounds. They were pronounced dead at the scene.
PROVIDENCE, RI
liveboston617.org

Woman Walks into Carney Hospital Afrer Being Stabbed Overnight

On June 20th, at approximately 11:00 p.m., the Boston Police Department received a call from the Carney that a woman had been stabbed and had self presented at the Emergency Department. The victim states that the incident had accused in the area of 20 Whitman Street in Dorchester. When Officers...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Woman enters Manchester, N.H. woman’s bedroom, throws BB gun at her face

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Manchester woman is in custody after allegedly entering another woman’s bedroom and later throwing a BB gun at her face. At 6:20 Tuesday morning, Manchester Police responded to a weapons call in the area of Union and Laurel Streets. A Beech Street resident reported that she had woken up that morning to find an unknown woman in her bedroom. She immediately ran from the apartment, followed by the woman, who has since been identified as Renee Wright, 34. During the pursuit, she took a BB gun from her purse and threw it at the victim, striking her in the face.
liveboston617.org

Quincy Man Under Arrest for OUI After Sunday Crash in Dorchester

At approximately 12:35am on June 19th, District C-6 along with Troopers from the Mass State Police received a 911 call reporting a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Morrissey Blvd at Freeport Street. In addition to the Officers and Troopers, Boston EMS and Fire responded to the scene. The...
QUINCY, MA
CBS Boston

Fire at Davis Farmland's Mega Maze considered suspicious

STERLING – Investigators are looking into a fire at Davis Farmland's Mega Maze in Sterling that is considered suspicious.A spokesperson for the farm said they believe the fire was set intentionally early Tuesday morning.The Sterling Fire Department said it is investigating the fire as suspicious, but has not yet determined if it was arson. The state fire marshal's office and Sterling Police are also investigating."We were very fortunate that there were no casualties - human or animal. We are now putting our focus on rebuilding what was burned down and preparing for Davis Farmland's Mega Maze to open in Mid-September," the farm said.The Discovery Farm across the street was not damaged.
STERLING, MA
liveboston617.org

Gang Unit Arrests 20-Year-Old Repeat Offender On New Gun Charges

On June 17th, at approximately 7:30 p.m., Boston Police initiated a traffic stop in the area of Washington Street and Dale Street. Units from District B-2 assisted the Gang Unit with the stop. Officers quickly identified the suspect as Takari Hobbs, 20, of Boston who was taken into custody pursuant...
BOSTON, MA
liveboston617.org

One in Custody After Large Fight at the Grand in Seaport

District C-6 received a call around 02:00 hours on June 19th for a large fight inside of The Grand nightclub located at 58 Seaport Blvd. Images show a man to be under arrest following the incident and it has been confirmed that suspect in question was 26-year-old Kelvis DeCastro of Methuen, MA.
METHUEN, MA
Fox News

Fox News

761K+
Followers
163K+
Post
636M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy