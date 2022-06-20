Memphis welcomes Miss Tennessee contestants

Good morning!

This is Executive Editor Mark Russell, and you're reading the Daily Briefing, our one-stop digital shop for the best Memphis stories from our award-winning Commercial Appeal team.

Well, the first day of summer — June 21 — has arrived, but we've been in the uncomfortable grip of stifling heat and humidity for at least 10 days. And this week will bring more of the signature weather Bluff City is known for. So find some shade, get another glass of ice water and try to do all of your outdoor stuff before 10 a.m., if you can.

The contestants for the 2022 Miss Tennessee Scholarship Competition have arrived in Memphis and kicked off their week of activities and tours Monday with a trip to Overton Square, Niki Shceinberg and Porsha Hernandez report.

Miss Tennessee has planned for the 36 contestants to take in the Memphis sights and experiences before they don their gowns and tiaras and take the stage Thursday.

Meanwhile, Alexis Davis reports on how the Grizzlies' previous first-round picks have fared. It is not an awe-inspiring list before 2018, when the Grizzlies picked Jaren Jackson Jr. with the fourth pick. The NBA draft is Thursday.

In case you missed it, check out Tonyaa Weathersbee's take on the complicated meaning of Juneteenth. You also should check out Samuel Hardiman and Lucas Finton's story on former President Trump's Saturday visit to Southaven, where Trump hinted at a possible run for president in 2024.

Other stories you don't want to miss include pieces from Porsha Hernandez, Tonyaa Weathersbee and Dima Amro.

If you are a fan of the Grizzlies, Tigers or Memphis high school sports, you should consider signing up for the Memphis Sports Newsletter.

Thanks for reading The Commercial Appeal! Please consider supporting local journalism and the local journalists who get those stories by getting a CA subscription at this site.

Finally, if you are looking for a post Father's Day gift for the dad in your life, we have a terrific deal for new CA subscribers: $22 for a two-year digital subscription.