FALLS OF ROUGH (06/21/22) – Officials at the Rough River Dam State Resort Park announced Tuesday that the beach at the park will be closed until further due to “new requirements provided by the health department”. A social media post stated the park is working with officials to meet the regulations in order to reopen the beach to the public. Officials said the closure is to address adding items and is not health-related. The closure is only for the beach at the park and does not impact beaches at Corps Of Engineers-maintained areas.

FALLS OF ROUGH, KY ・ 19 HOURS AGO