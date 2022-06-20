ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ole Miss athletics director Keith Carter wants beach balls banned at College World Series

By Erik Hall, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
 2 days ago

Ole Miss athletics director Keith Carter appeared as a guest on the Ole Miss baseball radio broadcast Monday during the third inning at the College World Series as Ole Miss played the Arkansas Razorbacks.

He appeared with Ole Miss radio broadcasters David Kellum and Brad Henderson .

In the top of the third inning with Ole Miss right fielder Calvin Harris at the plate, a beach ball went from the stands into the outfield.

"I'm going to write a letter to the president of the College World Series — the beach balls have got to go," Carter said. "They're getting another one out there, and by the time he gets back to the bullpen, there will be another one on the field."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C5mkI_0gGnmXAF00

A CWS staff member had run on the field to get the beach ball off the field.

"He popped it," Kellum said.

"And it's not a good wind for beach ball season," Henderson said.

"Exactly, it's blowing right in," Carter said.

Two more beach balls went on the field during the bottom of the third inning. The second one didn't sit well with Carter.

"It really makes my blood boil," Carter said. "We get two outs then we got to wait for the beach ball."

Ole Miss defeated Arkansas 13-5 on Monday.

Arkansas went to 44-20 overall. Ole Miss improved to 39-22 overall.

Ole Miss advances to play Wednesday at 6 p.m. CT. Arkansas returns to action Tuesday at 6 p.m. CT vs. Auburn.

Here's more Ole Miss, Arkansas baseball news:

Dave Van Horn is the Arkansas Razorbacks baseball head coach. Mike Bianco is the Ole Miss baseball head coach.

Erik Hall is the lead digital producer for sports with the USA Today Network. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik .

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Ole Miss athletics director Keith Carter wants beach balls banned at College World Series

