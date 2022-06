Half the battle is just showing up. (Variously attributed to Stephen Hawking, Woody Allen, and others). Six of Ascension’s 11 council members have a perfect attendance record for the 14 conducted so far in 2022. District 4’s Corey “No Show” Orgeron is not one of them, having skipped nine meetings while bugging out long before two other meetings were adjourned. Orgeron has been present for approximately 42.9% of the Council’s total meeting time, having played hooky since attending the May 5 session moved from Donaldsonville’s historic, but leaky, courthouse to Gonzales.

