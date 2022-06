Regarding the recent letter about Routt County having an open door to gun safety, you do not speak for me nor for many in Routt County. This is just “virtue signaling” by these people. They want to show you all how much they care about children while at the same time many of the signers of this letter are just fine with the Colorado law allowing killing of unborn babies up to the moment of birth.

ROUTT COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO