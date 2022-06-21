ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are all smiles after a Father’s Day dinner at Nobu

By Jovita Trujillo
 2 days ago

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez have great taste. On Sunday, the couple headed to celebrity hotspot Nobu in Malibu, California, for what looks like a Father’s Day dinner. Although his children were not in attendance, the father and his girlfriend were all smiles after chowing down.

The couple held hands as they returned to their car, and looked like they enjoyed their meal.

Sanchez looked toned and fit in a cream-cropped cardigan and white jeans. The large diamond ring that sparked engagement rumors seemed to stay at home for the special outing. The former Amazon CEO chose an extremely laid-back look, rocking a baseball cap, a grey T-shirt, and ripped jeans. They both accessorized with a necklace.

The father shares three sons and one daughter with his ex-wife Mackenzie Scott. He became a dad in 2000, welcoming his oldest son Preston. Preston seems to be following in the same footsteps and is studying at Princeton University, the same school Jeff graduated from in 1986. They adopted their one and only daughter from China, and little is known about his other sons.

On Father’s day, Jeff paid tribute to his own father on Instagram with an old photo and the simple caption, “I love you, Dad.”


While Jeff did not have a relationship with his biological dad Ted Jorgensen, his mom remarried a Cuban immigrant, Miguel Bezos, who adopted him at a young age, legally changing his name, according to Brad Stone’s book, The Everything Store: Jeff Bezos and the Age of Amazon.

Stone interviewed Jorgensen in 2013 and the bike shop owner seemingly had no idea that Jeff was his son. “Jorgensen said he didn’t know who Jeff Bezos was and was baffled by my suggestion that he was the father of this famous CEO,” Stone wrote, per PEOPLE. Once he did recall details about Bezos and his mother Stone wrote, “The old man’s face flushed with recognition. ‘Is he still alive?’ he asked, not yet fully comprehending.” He also admitted he “wasn’t a good father or a husband” when he was younger. Jorgenson died 2 years later in 2015 at the age of 70.

