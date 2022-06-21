ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overland Park, KS

Neighbors shocked by fatal Overland Park house fire

By Emma James
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pb6vM_0gGnltQK00

Neighbors on Westgate Street in Overland Park are saddened by the news that two people were killed in an early morning house fire.

Overland Park Fire officials are still investigating the cause of the fire and said the home did not have working smoke detectors.

Investigators spent Monday morning and afternoon at the scene.

Several people were able to escape the fire, however, officials found a man and a woman dead inside.

The Overland Park Police Department has not released the two victims' names yet and said it is working on notifying family.

The process is taking longer than normal because one of the victim's families live outside of the United States.

Evan Edgington lives several houses down and said he heard the sirens early Monday morning and is shocked to hear what happened.

He has known the family who lives in the home his whole life.

"Disbelief, awestruck, I don't think anyone saw this coming," Edgington said.

Another neighbor, Rosemary Weber, said she is heartbroken for the family.

"I feel really sad that somebody had to die from this, and I would like to hear what started it, which is kind of horrifying, and it's just a scary thing because it can happen to anybody," Weber said.

Overland Park Fire officials will be doing a canvas of surrounding homes to check for working smoke detectors.

Officials want to remind everyone the importance of having them and are encouraging people to stop by their local fire department if they cannot purchase one for their home.

KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
30K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

