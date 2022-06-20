ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Greenwich, RI

Former Carcieri aide Aaron Guckian jumps into GOP race for lieutenant governor

By Katherine Gregg, The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pTiMo_0gGnljqI00

EAST GREENWICH — One GOP candidate for lieutenant governor has dropped out, and another with a memorable bass singing voice – and a political resumé that dates back to the Carcieri administration – has jumped in.

Republican Aaron Guckian, 46, plans to officially announce his candidacy for Rhode Island's No. 2 job outside the Brewed Awakenings Coffee House in Warwick on Tuesday.

He is launching his candidacy 10 days after putting in his last day as the chief fundraiser – aka "development officer" – for the Rhode Island Foundation, and a day after political newcomer Jeann Lugo announced his intent to run for the state Senate seat held by Senate Majority Leader Michael McCaffrey instead of lieutenant governor.

That leaves only one other Republican in the race: Paul Pence, making his second run for the office.

With few statutory responsibilities, Rhode Island's past lieutenant governors have had a lot of leeway with the $122,740-a-year job and its $1.2-million budget and 7- to 8-member staff.

In an interview on Monday, Guckian said he wants to "pivot [the job] from a passive to an active position," overseeing a "help desk" where "subject matter experts...[are] answering the phones and trying to help people navigate the state system."

In other words, he envisions the lieutenant governor's office as a "constituent affairs office on steroids."

"So many people call me because I was the chairman of the Warwick Sewer Authority. I've been in government. I just know a lot of people. My value to the RI Foundation not only was my expertise, but also how well I knew Rhode Island."

And then – if the unanticipated happens again, as happened when former Gov. Gina Raimondo resigned mid-term for a post in the Biden administration, and then-Lt. Gov. Dan McKee ascended to governor – Guckian says he has the resumé to take on that job.

His LinkedIn page traces his history over the last 20 years.

Before he started at the Rhode Island Foundation in 2017, he was a vice president and branch sales manager for Bank Newport in East Greenwich; an officer and sales coordinator for the Washington Trust Company; a special projects coordinator at the Rhode Island Family Court, and a special assistant to then-Gov. Donald L. Carcieri 2003-11.

Those who recall Carcieri's State of the State addresses may remember Guckian leading the singing of "God Bless America."

In a 2006 interview, he described himself as a semiprofessional opera singer, a former elementary school music teacher, a former college basketball player, and director of advance for Carcieri, helping to set up events around the state.

Running at the time for a Warwick City Council seat, he talked about meeting people on the campaign trail: "If they run out of things to talk about, they just joke about how tall Guckian is — as he towers over them at 6-foot, 7-inches," The Journal reported.

"That's one of the best assets of being my height, I walk into a room, people will remember,'' Guckian said.

According to his resumé, he has a Master's of Business Administration from Johnson & Wales University, a Master of Arts degree with a concentration in vocal performance from Rhode Island College, and a Bachelor of Arts degree with a double major in music performance and education from Connecticut College.

He also toured Italy for several months singing the Puccini opera "La Rondine."

Whoever wins the Republican nomination for lieutenant governor will face the Democratic nominee. The incumbent, Sabina Matos, is being challenged by Rep. Deborah Ruggiero and Sen. Cynthia Mendes.

“As a lifelong Rhode Islander, there is nothing I care more deeply about than making our state the best place to live, work, and raise a family,” Guckian said Monday.

“From the grocery store to the gas pump Rhode Islanders are getting crushed... Smith Hill needs a strong, vocal leader who will serve as an advocate for people who have been previously left behind by politicians."

Comments / 0

 

