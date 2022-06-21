ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Advocates Prepare Waiting List Families to Receive Services

By Ellyn Hefner For the Oklahoma City Sentinel
The Oklahoma City Sentinel
The Oklahoma City Sentinel
 2 days ago

Delopmental disability advocacy groups will host virtual trainings throughout the summer to help prepare more than 5,100 Oklahoma families who are soon expected to come off the waiting list for support services. The webinars will help families better understand Oklahoma's Home and Community-Based Services waiver, which is what funds the services to help Oklahomans with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) live as independently as possible at home in the community. Families can visit the Waiting in Oklahoma Facebook page for more details about the trainings hosted by the Oklahoma Disability Law Center (ODLC), the Center for Learning and Leadership and University Center for Excellence in Developmental Disabilities.( https://www.facebook.com/WaitingInOklahoma/ ) The legislature announced a historic $32.5 million investment to serve Oklahomans with IDD in May, but many questions still remain about the actual process to end the waiting list. Families on the list have been waiting an average of 13 years to receive these critical supports, but Oklahoma Department of Human Services (DHS) officials say all those who were on the list by May 1, 2022 can now expect to receive services within the next 18-24 months. “While we are happy to see these increased efforts to serve all the individuals who have been waiting so long for services, we are also monitoring to ensure that this rush to clear the waiting list is done so in a way that protects the due process rights of each applicant and that cases are not closed simply in the interest of quickly eliminating the waiting list,” said Melissa Sublett, executive director of the Oklahoma Disability Law Center. Officials with ODLC also say with every previous appropriation by the legislature to fund the waiting list, DHS has consistently reported closing about half of the cases that came to the top of the list without providing waiver services because they claim families did not respond in the allotted time.DHS has emailed families to let them know a timeline to end the wait list is coming soon. Officials say families should check their email and mailbox for additional information, including a timeline of when they will be connecting with families. Additionally, over the next several months, Liberty of Oklahoma will contact families who applied for the wait list and assist them with obtaining documents for eligibility for when their application date is being worked. ODLC encourages Oklahomans on the waiting list to stay vigilant, watch for any communication from DHS and respond quickly to ensure they are not passed over for services for failure to respond. Families can also update their waiting list contact information online, by emailing ddsd.waitlist@okdhs.org or by calling DDS at (405) 521-6268. Online link: ( https://oklahoma.gov/okdhs/services/dd/ddswl.html ) DHS is required to amend the number of waiver slots with the Center for Medicaid and Medicare Services to adjust for how many more Oklahomans they are planning to serve now that funding has been secured. That is expected by Oct. 1. There will be a public comment period on the amendment. Families should also be aware that any denial of service by DHS must be in writing and include instructions for appealing the decision. The ODLC can provide client advocacy to people with disabilities who have been denied services. They can negotiate on the individual's behalf and in some cases, represent the person with disabilities in a hearing or court. Note: Ellyn Hefner is the Democratic nominee in Oklahoma House District 87. She has written frequent commentaries and articles for The Oklahoma City Sentinel in recent years. This is an “advance” of her article scheduled for the July 2022 print edition of the newspaper. Attachments area ReplyReply allForward

