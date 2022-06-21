ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinsdale, IL

Volunteer men's chorus The Jolly Boys celebrate 75 years performing

 2 days ago

HINSDALE, Ill. (CBS) -- For the last three quarters of a century, The Jolly Boys have shared their song throughout Chicagoland.

The volunteer all-male chorus has big voices and even bigger hearts. They will celebrate their 75th anniversary on Tuesday, and CBS 2 Photojournalist Mike Klingele got a sneak peek of the big show ahead of time.

The first Jolly Boys started singing together after World War II. All dressed in red blazers with Jolly Boys patchers, they sing standards such as Irving Berlin's "It's a Lovely Day Today," Hoagy Carmichael and Frank Loesser's "Heart and Soul," and Will Goodwin and Steve Leggett's "Glorious Beer" – which was first recorded long, long before the Jolly Boys first got together, by Dan W. Quinn in 1899.

And The Jolly Boys say they do enjoy drinking beer while they practice.

Above all, The Jolly Boys enjoy filling everyone's hearts with joy and happiness as they perform.

The Jolly Boys' 75th anniversary concert is set for Tuesday, June 21, at 7 p.m. at the Hinsdale Community House, at 415 W. 8th St. in west suburban Hinsdale. Tickets are $20.

Comments / 0

 

