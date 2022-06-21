1 of 4 men who escaped from a federal prison camp in Virginia has been captured
One of the four men who escaped from a federal prison camp in Hopewell, Virginia, over the weekend is back in custody, a spokesperson for the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) said Monday. Tavares Lajuane Graham is now in the medium-security federal institution in Hopewell, BOP spokesperson Randilee Giamusso wrote...
A 24-year-old Virginia man is currently behind bars for allegedly stabbing his mother and father to death inside their home last week, law enforcement authorities say. Jonathan Thomas Moore was taken into custody on Thursday and charged with two counts each of first-degree murder and using a knife in the commission of a felony.
The Marshall Project and NPR investigated how the newest federal prison — the penitentiary in Thomson, Illinois — has quickly become one of the deadliest. The story is the latest in our years-long coverage of the dangers of “double-celled solitary confinement” — putting two people on lockdown in a small cell — as well as the use of force in federal prisons.
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (TCD) -- A 44-year-old woman was charged in connection with the drowning death of her 5-month-old granddaughter. According to a news release from the Clarksville Police Department, on Aug. 6, 2021, at approximately 8 a.m., officers responded to a home on Hadley Drive to a report of an unresponsive baby. At the scene, police say the baby’s grandmother, Toni Camia, told authorities she "took a bath with the baby and fell asleep."
A North Carolina man who won $10 million on a scratch ticket five years ago will spend the rest of his life behind bars in the fatal shooting of his girlfriend in 2020, a judge ruled last week. A jury convicted Michael Todd Hill, 54, of first-degree murder on Friday...
The family of missing Harmony Montgomery has been warned by investigators that the chances of the little girl's survival are slim, after officers from state and federal agencies searched a home linked to her allegedly abusive father Tuesday. Authorities were seen removing evidence, including a refrigerator, from the Manchester, New...
A MAN took his own life after cops wrongly named him as a paedophile following his arrest for stealing, an inquest heard. Brian Temple was just 34-years-old when he died on December 31, 2017 - six months after being arrested on June 8 for allegedly stealing a pack of sausage rolls from Greggs.
The most notorious jail in the United States is located in California. This prison was built in 1852 and holds more than 1,000 inmates. The most infamous prisoners include Charles Manson, Al Capone, and George Zimmerman.
Three correctional officers at a federal prison in eastern Kentucky have been indicted on charges alleging civil rights violations, officials said. A federal grand jury in London returned an indictment Thursday charging the officers at U.S. Penitentiary Big Sandy in Inez with violating an individual’s rights under the color of law and of falsifying records to impede an investigation, according to a statement from U.S. Attorney Carlton S. Shier IV.
Kevin Flythe was born in 1969 in Washington, D.C. His birth came nine years before the creation of federal laws that ban the use of lead paint in homes. This was a time black children were, once again, exposed to the deadly chemical at a disproportioned rate. Kevin Flythe was one of those children. The exposure to the paint gave him lead poisoning, and he grew up with cognitive disabilities that delayed his development, along with a paralyzed left arm. Although his disabilities made him a target in the neighborhood, his cousin, Michelle Royster, said Kevin had a happy childhood, reports The Washington Post. Kevin was raised by his mother, a teacher, and his aunt in a house full of children and love. They were a family who ate dinner together every evening and went on mandatory Saturday outings to the movies or museums. Kevin had many friends, and Michelle described him as a young man easily influenced by his peers, reports The Washington Post. His mother enrolled him in a program that taught him fencing, horseback riding, and chess.
A former Air Force sergeant was sentenced Friday to 41 years in prison for killing a federal officer in 2020 drive-by shooting in Oakland. Steven Carrillo, 34, had pleaded guilty earlier this year for his killing of Federal Protective Services Officer Patrick Underwood in the May 2020 attack. In agreeing to the plea deal, Carrillo had to admit not just to murdering Underwood but to aligning with anti-government groups, plotting attacks, and promoting anti-police violence on Facebook. He was part of the “Boogaloo” movement, a loosely organized network in the U.S. whose adherents say they are preparing for an impending civil war.
The fourth and final inmate who escaped from a federal prison in Virginia is now in custody, according to the U.S. Marshals. Lamonte Rashawn Willis, 30, turned himself in today at 10 a.m., the Federal Bureau of Prisons said in a news release. During a head count on Saturday, June...
A North Carolina man and alleged “serial killer” was sentenced to life in federal prison in South Carolina earlier this week. Daniel Glen Printz, 59, killed 80-year-old Edna Suttles in August 2021. The defendant admittedly kidnapped the victim after the two met at a Food Lion in Travelers Rest, S.C. He entered a plea agreement earlier this month which was unsealed on Tuesday, June 21.
Manhunt After 5 Inmates Escape Southern Ohio Justice CenterSCDN Graphics Department. Sheriff David Thoroughman reported that the Star Community Justice Center phoned his Emergency Communications Center about "2-3 male inmates escaping."
The U.S. Justice Department says a North Texas man has been arrested on federal gun trafficking charges. Federal investigators say Demontre Hackworth, 31, bought at least 92 guns and later re-sold many of them.
When Mutulu Shakur applied for compassionate release in 2020, the presiding judge told the Black liberation elder that he was not close enough to death. At the time, Shakur was 70 and had spent nearly half his life in federal prison, where a moribund parole system created interminable barriers for his release.
The Supreme Court of the United States on Monday rejected the petition of convicted Sinaloa Cartel boss Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman Loera without comment. The petition for certiorari, filed in April 2022 months after a federal appeals court upheld Guzman’s conviction, asked the high court to answer two questions, the first of which was more technical and relating to extradition. The second question presented had to do with the infamous inmate’s complaints about “pretrial restraints”:
