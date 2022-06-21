ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopewell, VA

1 of 4 men who escaped from a federal prison camp in Virginia has been captured

By Keith Allen, Ralph Ellis, CNN
Albany Herald
 2 days ago

One of the four men who escaped from a federal prison camp in Hopewell, Virginia, over the weekend is back in custody, a spokesperson for the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) said Monday. Tavares Lajuane Graham is now in the medium-security federal institution in Hopewell, BOP spokesperson Randilee Giamusso wrote...

www.albanyherald.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Marshall Project

Five Things to Know About One of the Deadliest Federal Prisons

The Marshall Project and NPR investigated how the newest federal prison — the penitentiary in Thomson, Illinois — has quickly become one of the deadliest. The story is the latest in our years-long coverage of the dangers of “double-celled solitary confinement” — putting two people on lockdown in a small cell — as well as the use of force in federal prisons.
THOMSON, IL
truecrimedaily

Tenn. woman with meth in system allegedly took bath with granddaughter and fell asleep, killing her

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (TCD) -- A 44-year-old woman was charged in connection with the drowning death of her 5-month-old granddaughter. According to a news release from the Clarksville Police Department, on Aug. 6, 2021, at approximately 8 a.m., officers responded to a home on Hadley Drive to a report of an unresponsive baby. At the scene, police say the baby’s grandmother, Toni Camia, told authorities she "took a bath with the baby and fell asleep."
CLARKSVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Hopewell, VA
Hopewell, VA
Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Family of missing Harmony Montgomery is warned investigation into her disappearance 'will not have a good outcome' as FBI searches her father's New Hampshire home for a second time in six months and remove fridge

The family of missing Harmony Montgomery has been warned by investigators that the chances of the little girl's survival are slim, after officers from state and federal agencies searched a home linked to her allegedly abusive father Tuesday. Authorities were seen removing evidence, including a refrigerator, from the Manchester, New...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison Camp#Fbi#Us Marshals#Heroin#The Bureau Of Prisons#The Federal Correctional#The Us Marshals Service
Bluegrass Live

Federal prison officers indicted for allegedly assaulting inmates, then trying to cover it up

Three correctional officers at a federal prison in eastern Kentucky have been indicted on charges alleging civil rights violations, officials said. A federal grand jury in London returned an indictment Thursday charging the officers at U.S. Penitentiary Big Sandy in Inez with violating an individual’s rights under the color of law and of falsifying records to impede an investigation, according to a statement from U.S. Attorney Carlton S. Shier IV.
LEXINGTON, KY
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

West Virginia Prison Officials Incorrectly Drop Disabled Man Off At Bus Station Alone And He Has Never Been Seen Again

Kevin Flythe was born in 1969 in Washington, D.C. His birth came nine years before the creation of federal laws that ban the use of lead paint in homes. This was a time black children were, once again, exposed to the deadly chemical at a disproportioned rate. Kevin Flythe was one of those children. The exposure to the paint gave him lead poisoning, and he grew up with cognitive disabilities that delayed his development, along with a paralyzed left arm. Although his disabilities made him a target in the neighborhood, his cousin, Michelle Royster, said Kevin had a happy childhood, reports The Washington Post. Kevin was raised by his mother, a teacher, and his aunt in a house full of children and love. They were a family who ate dinner together every evening and went on mandatory Saturday outings to the movies or museums. Kevin had many friends, and Michelle described him as a young man easily influenced by his peers, reports The Washington Post. His mother enrolled him in a program that taught him fencing, horseback riding, and chess.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
americanmilitarynews.com

Fmr. Air Force sergeant sentenced to 41 years for killing federal court officer

A former Air Force sergeant was sentenced Friday to 41 years in prison for killing a federal officer in 2020 drive-by shooting in Oakland. Steven Carrillo, 34, had pleaded guilty earlier this year for his killing of Federal Protective Services Officer Patrick Underwood in the May 2020 attack. In agreeing to the plea deal, Carrillo had to admit not just to murdering Underwood but to aligning with anti-government groups, plotting attacks, and promoting anti-police violence on Facebook. He was part of the “Boogaloo” movement, a loosely organized network in the U.S. whose adherents say they are preparing for an impending civil war.
OAKLAND, CA
Law & Crime

N.C. ‘Serial Killer’ Linked to Disappearances and Deaths of 4 Women Gets Life in Prison After Striking Plea Deal with Feds

A North Carolina man and alleged “serial killer” was sentenced to life in federal prison in South Carolina earlier this week. Daniel Glen Printz, 59, killed 80-year-old Edna Suttles in August 2021. The defendant admittedly kidnapped the victim after the two met at a Food Lion in Travelers Rest, S.C. He entered a plea agreement earlier this month which was unsealed on Tuesday, June 21.
TRAVELERS REST, SC
Law & Crime

Supreme Court Refuses to Hear El Chapo’s Complaints About ‘Pretrial Restraints’

The Supreme Court of the United States on Monday rejected the petition of convicted Sinaloa Cartel boss Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman Loera without comment. The petition for certiorari, filed in April 2022 months after a federal appeals court upheld Guzman’s conviction, asked the high court to answer two questions, the first of which was more technical and relating to extradition. The second question presented had to do with the infamous inmate’s complaints about “pretrial restraints”:
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy