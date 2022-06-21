1 of 4 men who escaped from a federal prison camp in Virginia has been captured
By CNN Newsource
abc17news.com
2 days ago
One of the four men who escaped from a federal prison camp in Hopewell, Virginia, over the weekend is back in custody, a spokesperson for the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) said Monday. Tavares Lajuane Graham is now in the medium-security federal institution in Hopewell, BOP spokesperson Randilee Giamusso wrote...
The Marshall Project and NPR investigated how the newest federal prison — the penitentiary in Thomson, Illinois — has quickly become one of the deadliest. The story is the latest in our years-long coverage of the dangers of “double-celled solitary confinement” — putting two people on lockdown in a small cell — as well as the use of force in federal prisons.
FOUR inmates who were jailed on drug and firearm possession charges have escaped from a Virginia prison camp. The inmates were reported missing from Federal Correctional Complex Petersburg’s satellite camp in Hopewell, Virginia at 1:45am on Saturday. An urgent manhunt was launched by US Marshals amid fears that the...
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (TCD) -- A 44-year-old woman was charged in connection with the drowning death of her 5-month-old granddaughter. According to a news release from the Clarksville Police Department, on Aug. 6, 2021, at approximately 8 a.m., officers responded to a home on Hadley Drive to a report of an unresponsive baby. At the scene, police say the baby’s grandmother, Toni Camia, told authorities she "took a bath with the baby and fell asleep."
A 17-year-old Colorado Springs girl whose body was found inside the Walgreens store where she worked had expressed concerns about a 28-year-old coworker who made her uncomfortable because he had a crush on her, according to a police affidavit used to secure the man's arrest in connection with her death.
A North Carolina man who won $10 million on a scratch ticket five years ago will spend the rest of his life behind bars in the fatal shooting of his girlfriend in 2020, a judge ruled last week. A jury convicted Michael Todd Hill, 54, of first-degree murder on Friday...
At least two people were shot at a burial on Thursday afternoon for a young man fatally shot by police in Wisconsin in May, according to information from Racine police and attendees. Mourners were paying their last respects to 37-year-old Da’Shontay L. King when gunfire erupted at Graceland Cemetery, witnesses...
TWO men have been charged with murder after an explosion killed four people while they were allegedly assembling fireworks in a home's garage. Travell Eason, 16, Christopher Jones, 17, Damario Cooks, 18, and William Jones, 21 were all killed in the explosion at a house in St. Louis, Missouri on Friday around 1:20am.
The family of missing Harmony Montgomery has been warned by investigators that the chances of the little girl's survival are slim, after officers from state and federal agencies searched a home linked to her allegedly abusive father Tuesday. Authorities were seen removing evidence, including a refrigerator, from the Manchester, New...
A MAN took his own life after cops wrongly named him as a paedophile following his arrest for stealing, an inquest heard. Brian Temple was just 34-years-old when he died on December 31, 2017 - six months after being arrested on June 8 for allegedly stealing a pack of sausage rolls from Greggs.
Kevin Flythe was born in 1969 in Washington, D.C. His birth came nine years before the creation of federal laws that ban the use of lead paint in homes. This was a time black children were, once again, exposed to the deadly chemical at a disproportioned rate. Kevin Flythe was one of those children. The exposure to the paint gave him lead poisoning, and he grew up with cognitive disabilities that delayed his development, along with a paralyzed left arm. Although his disabilities made him a target in the neighborhood, his cousin, Michelle Royster, said Kevin had a happy childhood, reports The Washington Post. Kevin was raised by his mother, a teacher, and his aunt in a house full of children and love. They were a family who ate dinner together every evening and went on mandatory Saturday outings to the movies or museums. Kevin had many friends, and Michelle described him as a young man easily influenced by his peers, reports The Washington Post. His mother enrolled him in a program that taught him fencing, horseback riding, and chess.
Three correctional officers at a federal prison in eastern Kentucky have been indicted on charges alleging civil rights violations, officials said. A federal grand jury in London returned an indictment Thursday charging the officers at U.S. Penitentiary Big Sandy in Inez with violating an individual’s rights under the color of law and of falsifying records to impede an investigation, according to a statement from U.S. Attorney Carlton S. Shier IV.
Newly released video has captured the last known movements of a pregnant postal worker who vanished in 2018 as investigators said the “person of interest” in the case has given conflicting accounts about when he last saw her alive.Kierra Coles vanished without a trace from her home in South Vernon, Chicago, on 2 October 2018 and has not been heard from since.The 26-year-old postal worker was three months pregnant and her mother said she was “so excited” to welcome her first child. More than three years on from her disappearance, Chicago Police released new surveillance footage of the missing...
A flight-attendant-turned-cupcake-entrepreneur hid her criminal past by stealing a dead infant’s identity and using it to obtain a job, a pilot’s license, a passport, admission to college, and, eventually, hundreds of thousands of dollars in COVID-19 bailout funds, federal investigators say. The con went on for nearly two...
A Texas woman who once pleaded through tears on TV for help finding her husband’s killer was sentenced to life in prison for convincing her boyfriend to carry out the brutal murder. Jennifer Lynne Faith, 49, was handed down the sentence Tuesday in a federal courtroom after pleading guilty...
Manhunt After 5 Inmates Escape Southern Ohio Justice CenterSCDN Graphics Department. Sheriff David Thoroughman reported that the Star Community Justice Center phoned his Emergency Communications Center about "2-3 male inmates escaping."
When Mutulu Shakur applied for compassionate release in 2020, the presiding judge told the Black liberation elder that he was not close enough to death. At the time, Shakur was 70 and had spent nearly half his life in federal prison, where a moribund parole system created interminable barriers for his release.
