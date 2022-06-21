ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopewell, VA

1 of 4 men who escaped from a federal prison camp in Virginia has been captured

By CNN Newsource
abc17news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the four men who escaped from a federal prison camp in Hopewell, Virginia, over the weekend is back in custody, a spokesperson for the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) said Monday. Tavares Lajuane Graham is now in the medium-security federal institution in Hopewell, BOP spokesperson Randilee Giamusso wrote...

The Marshall Project

Five Things to Know About One of the Deadliest Federal Prisons

The Marshall Project and NPR investigated how the newest federal prison — the penitentiary in Thomson, Illinois — has quickly become one of the deadliest. The story is the latest in our years-long coverage of the dangers of “double-celled solitary confinement” — putting two people on lockdown in a small cell — as well as the use of force in federal prisons.
THOMSON, IL
truecrimedaily

Tenn. woman with meth in system allegedly took bath with granddaughter and fell asleep, killing her

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (TCD) -- A 44-year-old woman was charged in connection with the drowning death of her 5-month-old granddaughter. According to a news release from the Clarksville Police Department, on Aug. 6, 2021, at approximately 8 a.m., officers responded to a home on Hadley Drive to a report of an unresponsive baby. At the scene, police say the baby’s grandmother, Toni Camia, told authorities she "took a bath with the baby and fell asleep."
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Daily Beast

Mourners Shot at Funeral for Wisconsin Man Killed by Cops

At least two people were shot at a burial on Thursday afternoon for a young man fatally shot by police in Wisconsin in May, according to information from Racine police and attendees. Mourners were paying their last respects to 37-year-old Da’Shontay L. King when gunfire erupted at Graceland Cemetery, witnesses...
RACINE, WI
Daily Mail

Family of missing Harmony Montgomery is warned investigation into her disappearance 'will not have a good outcome' as FBI searches her father's New Hampshire home for a second time in six months and remove fridge

The family of missing Harmony Montgomery has been warned by investigators that the chances of the little girl's survival are slim, after officers from state and federal agencies searched a home linked to her allegedly abusive father Tuesday. Authorities were seen removing evidence, including a refrigerator, from the Manchester, New...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

West Virginia Prison Officials Incorrectly Drop Disabled Man Off At Bus Station Alone And He Has Never Been Seen Again

Kevin Flythe was born in 1969 in Washington, D.C. His birth came nine years before the creation of federal laws that ban the use of lead paint in homes. This was a time black children were, once again, exposed to the deadly chemical at a disproportioned rate. Kevin Flythe was one of those children. The exposure to the paint gave him lead poisoning, and he grew up with cognitive disabilities that delayed his development, along with a paralyzed left arm. Although his disabilities made him a target in the neighborhood, his cousin, Michelle Royster, said Kevin had a happy childhood, reports The Washington Post. Kevin was raised by his mother, a teacher, and his aunt in a house full of children and love. They were a family who ate dinner together every evening and went on mandatory Saturday outings to the movies or museums. Kevin had many friends, and Michelle described him as a young man easily influenced by his peers, reports The Washington Post. His mother enrolled him in a program that taught him fencing, horseback riding, and chess.
Bluegrass Live

Federal prison officers indicted for allegedly assaulting inmates, then trying to cover it up

Three correctional officers at a federal prison in eastern Kentucky have been indicted on charges alleging civil rights violations, officials said. A federal grand jury in London returned an indictment Thursday charging the officers at U.S. Penitentiary Big Sandy in Inez with violating an individual’s rights under the color of law and of falsifying records to impede an investigation, according to a statement from U.S. Attorney Carlton S. Shier IV.
LEXINGTON, KY
The Independent

Newly released video shows last known movements of pregnant postal worker who vanished in 2018

Newly released video has captured the last known movements of a pregnant postal worker who vanished in 2018 as investigators said the “person of interest” in the case has given conflicting accounts about when he last saw her alive.Kierra Coles vanished without a trace from her home in South Vernon, Chicago, on 2 October 2018 and has not been heard from since.The 26-year-old postal worker was three months pregnant and her mother said she was “so excited” to welcome her first child. More than three years on from her disappearance, Chicago Police released new surveillance footage of the missing...
CHICAGO, IL

