L.J. 22-JA-111-1 TO: Carolyn Jones and the Unknown Father:. The purpose of the above action is to determine guardianship of the child, L.J. born May 31, 2022, to Carolyn Jones. The petitioner, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, is seeking permanent legal and physical custody of the said minor child.

CLARKSBURG, WV ・ 21 HOURS AGO