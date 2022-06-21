ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spielbergs – “Every Living Creature”

By Rachel Brodsky
Stereogum
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in March, Norwegian Band To Watch Spielbergs circled back with “Brother Of Mine,” their first new song since 2020. That and the 2020 single “Go!” ended up being previews of a new album, Vestli, out in August. Last month, we heard two more tracks from the album: “When They Come...

www.stereogum.com

Related
Stereogum

Watch Bright Eyes Play Their Late-’90s Rocker “Falling Out Of Love At This Volume” On James Corden

Last month, Bright Eyes were in the news for a not-great reason: At a Houston show Conor Oberst left the stage after two songs, leaving the rest of the band to attempt live karaoke with audience members before it became clear that Oberst wasn’t coming back and the venue refunded everyone’s tickets. That’s the kind of thing that might cause late-night talent bookers to rethink their musical-guest commitments, but Bright Eyes still turned up on James Corden’s Late Late Show, and I’m glad they did.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Djo – “Change”

Joe Keery, the actor who plays Steve Harrington on Stranger Things, is also a musician — not an “actor with a vanity project” musician, a guy who clearly knows what he’s doing. Keery used to be in the Chicago psych band Post Animal, and now he’s focused on his solo project Djo. This fall he’ll follow up 2019’s TWENTY TWENTY with a new one called DECIDE. I like the lead single a lot.
CHICAGO, IL
Stereogum

Nightlands – “Stare Into The Sun”

Next month, the War On Drugs’ Dave Hartley is releasing his first new Nightlands album in five years, Moonshine. He’s shared the title track and “No Kiss For The Lonely” from it so far, and today he’s back with another one called “Stare Into The Sun.”
MUSIC
Stereogum

Rachika Nayar – “Heaven Come Crashing” (Feat. Maria BC)

The Brooklyn-based experimental musician Rachika Nayar made something of a name for herself with last year’s full-length debut Our Hands Against The Dusk and its companion Fragments EP. Today, she’s announcing her sophomore album Heaven Come Crashing, out in August. “I both love and feel so wary of melodrama, because its entire premise is to be uncritical,” Nayar said in a statement. “Taking your most massive emotions at face-value feels so fraught when they partly originate with structures you can’t control, with structures you maybe even feel at war with.”
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oslo#Big Scary#Leave Everything Behind#Aeroplane#North Eastern#Norwegian
Stereogum

Tony Molina – “I Don’t Like That He”

Tony Molina, the Bay Area musician who has mastered the art of cranking out bite-size power-pop nuggets, has a new album called In The Fade coming out later this summer. The whole LP lasts 18 minutes, which is exactly how long a Tony Molina LP should last. We’ve already posted first single “The Last Time,” which kicks ass. Today, Molina has shared another one.
MUSIC
The Independent

Whoopi Goldberg: More than 36,000 people sign petition to remove star from The View

A petition calling for Whoopi Goldberg to be removed from The View has reached more than 36,000 signatures.In the 31 January episode of The View, Goldberg made the controversial claim that the Holocaust “is not about race”.At the time, Goldberg was discussing a Tennessee school board’s controversial decision to ban Maus, a graphic novel about the Holocaust, in which six million Jews were murdered by the Nazis.Goldberg said: “Let’s be truthful about it because the Holocaust isn’t about race. No. It’s not about race!”She repeatedly tried to prove her point that the Holocaust was about “man’s inhumanity to man”...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Jennifer Lopez Leaves Fans Emotional As She Breaks Down In Tears Announcing New Project: 'I Am Humbled And Beyond Grateful'

Jennifer Lopez broke down in tears when discussing her partnership with Grameen America in a video which she posted on Instagram on June 11th. The 52-year-old multi-hyphenate will be helping the micro-finance non-profit with its mission of empowering 600,000 Latina entrepreneurs across 50 US cities with $14 billion in business capital, as well as six million hours of financial training and education through her own philanthropic effort Limitless Labs, by 2030. And she couldn’t help but get emotional when discussing what “being Latino” meant to her.
CHARITIES
HollywoodLife

Priscilla Presley Poses With Daughter Lisa Marie & Rarely Seen Twin Granddaughters In New Photos

Priscilla Presley and Elvis Presley divorced way back in 1973, before his infamous death in 1977. But the so-called King of Rock and Roll’s famous ex-wife has never stopped being a luminous public figure, and on Tuesday she presided over the remaining Presley family members as they attended a Hand and Footprint Ceremony. Priscilla, 77, her daughter Lisa Marie Presley, 54, and her granddaughters Riley Keough, 33 and twins Harper and Finley Lockwood, 13, were all pictured at legendary TCL Chinese Theaters in Hollywood on June 21.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Jim Carrey Fans Worried After Seeing Online Ads About His "Heartbreaking Passing" — What's Going On?

Another day, another celebrity hoax, we suppose? It seems that every few months, the internet trolls get a little bored and decide to make up some terribly inaccurate information about a celeb. Naturally, it goes viral, and even though the claim is usually lacking substantial evidence and makes absolutely no sense, people somehow believe it. And then they send the post to their friends and share the news on Twitter and fuel this falsehood even more. Make. It. Stop.
CELEBRITIES
Stereogum

Built To Spill – “Fool’s Gold”

A couple months ago, Built To Spill announced their first new album in seven years, When The Wind Forgets Your Name, the follow-up to 2015’s Untethered Moon and their first for Sub Pop after 20 years on Warner Records. So far, we’ve heard two tracks from it — “Gonna Lose” and “Understood” — and today we’re getting a third, “Fool’s Gold,” which comes with a goofy midlife crisis-core music video directed by Jordan Minkoff. Check it out below.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Living Hour – “No Body” (Feat. Jay Som)

Last month the dreamy Winnipeg band Living Hour announced their new album Someday Is Today and shared its lead single “Feelings Meeting,” featuring one of the album’s producers, Melina Duterte aka Jay Som. This week they’re back with another Duterte collab called “No Body.” Singer Sam Sarty, who also filmed the song’s video along with Talula Schlegel, offers this explainer:
MUSIC
Stereogum

Rat Tally – “Spinning Wheel”

Early last year, Rat Tally — the project led by singer-songwriter Addy Harris — released a one-off single, “Shrug,” to announce her signing to 6131 Records. That track landed on our best songs of the week list, but we haven’t heard from Rat Tally since then. Today, though, Harris is unveiling the details behind her first full-length album, In My Car. It features guest spots from Jay Som and Madeline Kenney, and the whole thing will be out in August. She’s introducing it with “Spinning Wheel,” a sighing and melodic one about wanting to get a rise out of someone: “I wish you would scream at me/ At least then I could say a few things/ I was ready on sight/ But you brought a ghost to a fist fight.” Check it out below.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Watch Weezer & A Keyboard-Playing Wolf Perform A Fantastical “Records” On Kimmel

Right now, Weezer are in the midst of yet another goofy-ass project in a career full of them. This year, the band intends to release four EPs, each one of them tied to one of the year’s seasons. They dropped SZNZ: Spring in March, and they followed it last year with SZNZ: Summer. (They also announced a forthcoming Broadway residency.) Weezer have also roped poor Jimmy Kimmel into this scheme. In March, the day after they released the first EP, the band, along with a mandolinist in a bunny costume, did musical-guest duties on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Last night, with the new EP out in the world, the band returned to Kimmel.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Carlos Truly – “Your Sound”

Next week, Carlos Hernandez is releasing a new Carlos Truly album called Not Mine. We’ve heard “108th,” “New Growth,” and “Vessel” from it already, and today he’s back with one more single, the soft and spacious “Your Sound.”. “With ‘Your Sound’...
MUSIC
Stereogum

Kiwi Jr. – “Unspeakable Things”

Later this summer, Kiwi Jr., the indie rock band from Canada and not New Zealand, will release Chopper. Dan Boeckner, from Wolf Parade and Arcade Fire’s current touring lineup, produced the LP, and we’ve already posted the first single “Night Vision.” Today, the band has also shared the new single “Unspeakable Things,” which has a pretty fun video.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Goon – “Ochre”

In May, LA’s Goon announced a new album, Hour Of Green Evening, out in July and featuring Spoon’s Alex Fischel on piano and keyboards. At the time, they shared lead single “Angelnumber 1210.” Now, Goon is back with another album track, a mid-tempo indie-rock number called “Ochre,” which features some piano improv from Fischel on the outro.
LOUISIANA STATE
Stereogum

The Number Ones: Divine’s “Lately”

In The Number Ones, I’m reviewing every single #1 single in the history of the Billboard Hot 100, starting with the chart’s beginning, in 1958, and working my way up into the present. Chart-topping singles don’t just disappear. Some of them permeate culture more than others, but a...
MUSIC
Stereogum

Tove Lo – “True Romance”

Swedish pop star Tove Lo has announced a new album, Dirt Femme, her follow-up to 2019’s Sunshine Kitty and her first away from the major-label system — she’s releasing it on her own Pretty Swede Records. It includes the Euphoria-debuted “How Long” and “No One Dies From Love,” which came out a couple months back, plus guest appearances from Channel Tres, First Aid Kit, and SG Lewis.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Stella Donnelly – “Flood”

Last month, Stella Donnelly announced her sophomore album Flood. So far we’ve heard lead single “Lungs,” and today she’s back with the title track. “This song feels like a sad little adventure,” Donnelly said in a statement. “I wrote it in the dark depths of a Melbourne winter lockdown where it had been raining for consecutive weeks. Everyone around me was falling into their own version of depression at different times. It felt like a flood of trauma yet at the same time, we were given an opportunity of time to work through stuff that weʼd been distracting ourselves with for so long prior to the pandemic.”
MUSIC
Stereogum

Weezer Release SZNZ: Summer EP, Announce Broadway Residency

Weezer are spending 2022 rolling out a four-part EP project called SZNZ. Each EP is tied to one of the seasons, and each one is set to drop on the corresponding solstice. So far we’ve received Spring, and Summer has now arrived on the occasion of the summer solstice. But Weezer have also returned with more news related to the project.
MUSIC

