TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two people were killed and three teens are facing murder charges in connection with two home invasions in Tucson last month. The Tucson Police Department said Rene Alejandro Uranga, 18, Isaiah Navarro, 18, and Anyssa Delfina Rios-Sanchez, 19, have been arrested on charges of murder, armed robbery and kidnapping. The three allegedly forced their way into a home near South Sixth Avenue and Irvington Road on May 2.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO