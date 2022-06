KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) — Sharon Lee (Cox) Floyd passed peacefully from this life into her Savior’s Arms on June 21, 2022. She was born December 15, 1938 in East Liverpool, Ohio, not far from her hometown of Weirton, West Virginia. She was the oldest of three children born to Nelson and Gladys Cox, who both predeceased her. Also predeceasing her was a brother, David, and her husband Jack, whom which she was married to for 62 years.

KEYSER, WV ・ 21 HOURS AGO