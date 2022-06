FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — As hot weather returns to northeast Indiana, two cooling stations in Allen County will be open for the community to use during the daytime hours. Leaders with the City of Fort Wayne announced the lobby of the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory will again serve as a cooling station due to high temperatures and heat indices that are approaching the area.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO