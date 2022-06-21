ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

St. Vincent De Paul seeking volunteers for summer months in Phoenix

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVolunteers are desperately needed at St. Vincent De...

Family of missing Phoenix grandmother not giving up hope

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Eighty-year-old Roberta “Bobbie” Braden wandered away from home in early May, then disappeared without a trace. The Phoenix grandmother is still missing. “It blows my mind that no one would have reported her, no one would have said, ‘Hey, I saw this person that’s been missing,’” said Braden’s son, Justin Powell. “That confusion is what eats me up late at night when I try to process where she could possibly be.”
Veterinarian shortage impacting pet owners across Maricopa County

MESA, AZ — Answering phones, filling prescriptions and preparing for surgery. It's another busy day inside AZPetVet's Mesa hospital. In the middle of it all is Traver Reinhart's 3-year-old Corgi, Sylvester, getting his yearly vaccines. "I expect them to be a month out," he said. "Because last time we...
Phoenix neighborhood rallies to support woman after community library box stolen

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A wooden box with free books was recently stolen from the front yard of a Phoenix home on 31st Avenue, just north of the Loop 101 Agua Fria freeway. The owner, Mary Demers, says the post broke, and the box was placed next to it in the Deer Valley neighborhood a couple of weeks ago. But then, she looked out her window one day and noticed it was gone.
Milton Oliphant

City of Phoenix, AZ: The City of #PHX is now accepting applications for those interested in serving on the Executive Committee for the City's drone program.

The City of #PHX is now accepting applications for those interested in serving on the Executive Committee for the City's drone program. Do you want to be on it? Applications are due July 8. Submit your application and read about the entire project here: https://t.co/PhCGEt7crr https://t.co/So3hLayn6m.
Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (6/22/22)

Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society and Arizona Small Dog Rescue. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the shelter and rescue websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.
Child Crisis giving away pool fences

Swimming is top of mind for children in search of fun and a break from the heat. To create awareness and keep children safe around water, Child Crisis Arizona has relaunched the Pool Fence Safety Program in conjunction with Salt River Project and the United Phoenix Firefighters Charities. “SRP and...
PHOTOS: Biltmore penthouse that used to belong to John McCain sells for $6 million

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A piece of Arizona history in central Phenix is off the market. A penthouse that used to belong to the late Sen. John McCain sold for $6 million, according to Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty. The seller was Kelly Sands, a real estate investor and owner of Kovach Enclosure Systems in Chandler and founder of ICON Builders. The unidentified buyer was represented by Mason Blake and Stephen Villabona of PADLAB, a real estate brokerage in Old Town Scottsdale.
City of Phoenix on June 20th: Updates from PhxHousingDept, Maricopa County Department of Transportation and Arizona Department of Veterans' Services

https://pbs.twimg.com/media/FVs57rHXsAAP1Zn.jpgPhoenix City Clerk. Follow my account, keep up with local news and have a nice day! This article aggregates updates on social media from municipal departments, including the mayor's office, public safety departments (police, fire, emergency management, etc), and other departments related to citizen's health, transit, recreation and living utilities.
350 acres of land in Casa Grande sells for $20 million

Arizona Land Consulting, the Valley’s leading, female-owned land consulting firm, announced today the closing of a 350-acre property in Casa Grande for $20 million. The land in Casa Grande sits near Lucid Motors, with whom Arizona Land Consulting sold two parcels of land to last month for $17.3 million.
A look inside 'The Genuine': A new Phoenix restaurant and bar

Genuine Concepts opened a new restaurant and bar in the old uptown Vig location. It's called "The Genuine." It's opening up four months after "The Vig" closed near 16th Street and Bethany Home Road. FOX 10 Photojournalist Joe Tillman stopped by to check it out.
Postino to Open its First West Valley Wine Bar and Restaurant

Soon, you will be able to sip on boutique wine and nosh on brie, apple, and fig bruschetta in the West Valley. Postino WineCafe is opening its ninth Valley location adjacent to the Peoria Sports Complex at 83rd Avenue south of Bell Road. The mixed-use development will encompass 2.66 acres...
Scottsdale’s Javier Soto debuts at ABC15

Storytelling drives new ABC15 anchor Javier Soto. In his 18-year career in Arizona, the Emmy Award-winning journalist has covered the Jodi Arias murder trial, the Yarnell Hill wildfire, Senate Bill 1070 and the major protests that followed, the contempt-of-court cases against former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio, the Phoenix serial shooter, and the death of Sen. John McCain.
Axios Phoenix

3 private pools to rent near Phoenix starting at $45 an hour

Escape the summer heat with these swimming spots, all listed by pool-sharing company Swimply.How it works: It's like Airbnb for pools. Swimming pool owners rent out their spaces for chunks of time.The pandemic came with a silver lining for Swimply, which is now hoping the market for opening up private homes to leisure activities extends beyond pandemic-related shutdowns.1. Ahwatukee Tropical Resort Photo courtesy of Swimply.comSurrounded by lush greenery, this tranquil pool can be either heated or chilled.Location: Phoenix.Cost: $45-$50 per hour for up to five guests ($6 per hour, per guest after five guests).Details: Up to 47 guests allowed.2. Salt water pool with iconic views Photo courtesy of Swimply.comEnjoy views of both Camelback and the cityscape at this luxe Mediterranean pad.Location: Paradise Valley.Cost: $45 per hour for up to 10 guests ($5 per hour, per guest after 10 guests).Details: Up to 10 guests allowed. Yes, but: You can book additional guests for the fee listed above.3. All-inclusive paradise Photo courtesy of Swimply.comHost your next gathering at this lively suburban oasis with tropical landscaping.Location: Gilbert.Cost: $60 per hour for up to 10 guests ($5 per hour, per guest after 10 guests).Details: Up to 50 guests allowed.
